Jason Kelce was the first to say Taylor Swift put his brother, Travis Kelce, on the map — and the pop star may have given the Eagles center a little popularity boost of his own.

During the Wednesday, October 11, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Jason, 35, celebrated Kelce becoming Prime Video’s most-watched documentary ever in the United States. “By the way, No. 1 documentary of all time. Did you see that? How crazy is that?” Jason said to Travis, 34.

He went on to joke that the success wasn’t due to any outside factors, telling his brother, “All because of you and me. Doesn’t have anything to do with this Taylor Swift drama.”

Travis — who has been linked to Swift, 33, in recent weeks — got in on the fun, teasing, “Everybody’s just so interested in the family dynamic.”

The siblings were recapping Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest NFL game, during which tight end Dallas Goedert scored his first touchdown of the season. Travis declared that he’s always “fired up” when a fellow tight end makes it into the end zone.

“Just the most selfless players on the team,” Travis said. “Never seen a tight end do a documentary about himself.”

Jason shut down his brother’s playful jab, reminding Travis that he was also featured in the film.

Kelce premiered on September 12, earning the biggest viewership ever recorded for Prime in its first three days of streaming. After debuting at No. 1, the movie remained in the platform’s top five movies throughout its first three weeks.

The film focuses on Jason’s impressive NFL career as he considered hanging up his Eagles jersey for good after the 2022 season — eventually deciding that his work on the field wasn’t done. Parents Ed and Donna Kelce contributed to the project, as did Travis, who sang his older brother’s praises in front of the cameras.

“That’s fun to hang your hat on that. … It’s just so fun, man,” Travis gushed on Wednesday, toasting Jason’s achievement. “I’m in there crying, pouring my heart out for you, bud. … I’ll go watch it again and add another view to it.”

Kelce highlights the media frenzy surrounding Super Bowl LVII, which marked the first time a pair of brothers played each other in the NFL championship. Jason and the Eagles put up a fight in February against Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs, who ultimately walked away with the win.

Along with the brothers’ close bond, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and their daughters are at the heart of the film. Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant at the time of the Super Bowl, bringing her doctor to the Arizona game for safe measure. (Baby girl Bennett joined big sisters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, on February 23.)

“We tried to be as organic as possible, as authentic as possible — really let people into our lives, our heads, and kind of everything that happened through the course of an NFL season,” Jason told Today in a joint interview with Kylie earlier this month.

The Prime Video doc isn’t the only thing keeping the Kelce family in the spotlight. Travis’ budding romance with Swift has interest in the brothers — and the NFL — at an all-time high.

Following surprise appearances at two consecutive Chiefs games, Swift and Travis have attempted to lay low. While she missed his team’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Swift quietly flew to Kansas City from Nashville to see Travis after his “chill” 34th birthday.