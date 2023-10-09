The Philadelphia Eagles’ most recent home game was a special one for Jason Kelce‘s family — and not just because of Jake from State Farm.

“We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0,” Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, October 9. “It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

Kylie, 31, uploaded a handful of photos snapped at Lincoln Financial Field from her husband’s October 1 game against the Washington Commanders. In one pic, the couple stood side by side with Kylie cradling baby Bennett in her arms. Just like big sisters Wyatt, 4, and Elliotte, 2, the 7-month-old wore Eagles merch.

Jason, 35, and Kylie were joined by even more family members on the field in another photo. Donna Kelce sported her son’s No. 62 jersey and a “New Heights” podcast hat, while Kylie’s parents — John and Mary McDevitt — also repped the Philly team with their wardrobe.

Related: Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie McDevitt — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

“Go birds baby 🫶🏻,” Miles Teller‘s wife, Keleigh Sperry, wrote in the comments section.

Donna, meanwhile, celebrated the Eagles’ continued undefeated streak after they beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8. “And now they are 5 and 0!!!!! Whoo hoo!” she commented.

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018. When Jason and the Eagles faced off against Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII earlier this year, Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with baby No. 3 — and her doctor traveled to Arizona for the big game.

Related: Travis Kelce’s Cutest Moments With Brother Jason Kelce's Daughters Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.” Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in […]

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason teased on a February episode of “New Heights.”

While reflecting on the historic matchup — Jason and Travis, 34, were the first siblings to ever play one another in the Super Bowl — Jason noted that their parents lucked out no matter which team took home the trophy. “Mom can’t lose,” he said. “She’s gonna lose and she’s gonna win. She’ll focus on the positive, which is wrong because she should be there for the brother who loses. She’s a frontrunner, it’s fine.”

The Kelce family fascinated sports fans as the Chiefs narrowly defeated the Eagles in February — and the hype hasn’t died down. Travis’ budding romance with Taylor Swift has catapulted them even further into the spotlight. Swift, 33, was spotted bonding with Donna in VIP suites at back-to-back Chiefs games this season, but Kylie might not join in on the fun when Travis and Jason face off again in November.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: NFL Players Celebrating Super Bowl Wins With Their Kids Over the Years No. 1 fans! Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and more NFL players’ children have sweetly celebrated their dads’ Super Bowl wins. The former New England Patriots player is a six-time champion and competed in the Super Bowl three additional times with the Boston team. He headed to the NFL championship for the 10th time in February 2021 […]

“I think that Kylie’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna predicted during the Friday, October 6, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her.”

She continued: “I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites.”