The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs next month — and one NFL star really doesn’t want Taylor Swift showing up.

In a video shared via social media on Wednesday, October 4, Eagles cornerback Darius Slay playfully begged the Chiefs’ new No. 1 fan to avoid Arrowhead Stadium when the Super Bowl LVII rematch takes place on November 20.

“She might not miss a game this year. She might not,” the 32-year-old athlete teased in the clip, which was uploaded by sports podcast The Volume. “It looks like they are 2-0 with her. … I know we play them [at] home.”

Slay went on to address Swift directly. “Taylor, do not come to the game,” he quipped. “Cause it seems like you bring the energy of winning, so do not come to that game.”

Slay plays alongside Jason Kelce on the Eagles — Swift’s hometown team. In the past month, however, she’s become loyal to the Chiefs amid her romance with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce.

Swift, 33, was first linked to Travis, 34, after he revealed on his “New Heights” podcast in July that he attempted to give her his phone number (via friendship bracelet) at one of her Eras Tour stops in Missouri. The twosome weren’t able to meet that night, but the gesture seemingly didn’t go unnoticed.

Swift shocked NFL fans — and her own — on September 24 when she showed up to see Travis and his team defeat the Chicago Bears on the Chiefs’ home turf. After the big game, Travis called Swift “ballsy” for joining his friends and family in his VIP suite.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman,” he said on “New Heights” last month. “It was absolutely electric.”

The pair’s relationship has continued to take over the sports spotlight, with Swift making another appearance when the Chiefs played the New York Jets on Sunday, October 1. She was once again joined by Travis and Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce, and brought along some of her A-list friends including Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.

While he previously acknowledged that he brought the heightened attention on himself, Travis confessed on Wednesday that he thinks the NFL has gone a little overboard with their focus on his personal life.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” he said on his and Jason’s podcast. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure … especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

The league later defended its coverage, noting in a statement, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Travis and the Chiefs will head to Minneapolis this weekend to play the Minnesota Vikings. When his team challenges the Eagles next month, Swift will be in the midst of The Eras Tour‘s leg in South America.