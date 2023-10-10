Taylor Swift didn’t go to Travis Kelce’s most recent NFL game, but the duo still managed to sneak in a hangout under the radar.

Swift, 33, quietly flew to Kansas City from Nashville on Friday, October 6, “to see Travis,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly. The visit happened one day after Kelce’s 34th birthday when he opted for a “chill night,” per the source.

When Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammates traveled to Minnesota later in the weekend for their Sunday, October 8, game as Swift seemingly went home. The NFL confirmed on Sunday that the pop star was not in attendance at Minneapolis’ U.S. Bank Stadium as the Chiefs took on the Vikings.

Kelce suffered a non-contact low-ankle sprain during Sunday’s game, but he returned to the field after receiving medical treatment and went on to score a touchdown in the third quarter. The Chiefs ultimately won the game 27-20.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday, October 10, that Kelce was expected to be at the team’s practice that day. As for whether Kelce will play in the Thursday, October 12, game against the Denver Broncos, Reid hinted that he wasn’t sure. “He’s feeling a little bit better,” Reid, 65, told reporters, per The Athletic. “I’m just going to see how he does. We’ll see where it goes.”

Prior to missing Sunday’s game, Swift had been in attendance at the previous two Chiefs matchups, heading to Kansas City for their September 24 game against the Chicago Bears and to New Jersey for their October 1 victory over the New York Jets.

Coverage of the duo’s whirlwind romance has been so ubiquitous that the NFL issued a statement in response to critics who think the league is devoting too much attention to Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

“We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally,” the league said last week. “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

Kelce, for his part, has said he’s not bothered by the feverish interest in his personal life. “It feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I’m even more on top of the world,” he said during a press conference on Friday. “You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You just have to keep living, learning and enjoying the moments. At the end of the day, I have always been good at compartmentalizing and being able to stay focused. I will just keep rolling with that.”