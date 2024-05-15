Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is facing backlash after his controversial graduation speech.

Butker, 28, was the commencement speaker at Benedictine College on Saturday, May 11. The athlete first raised eyebrows when he addressed the women graduates to invoke stereotypical gender roles.

“I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said. “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross this stage, and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

The football player then spoke about his wife, Isabelle, who he declared that she embraced one of “the most important titles of all — homemaker.”

In addition to the misogynistic remarks, Butker doubled down by ranting about President Joe Biden, the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and how the “growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.” Butker also compared the LGBTQ community’s Pride Month to “deadly sins.”

Butker has not spoken out about the backlash he’s received following the speech but many entities have taken the time to condemn his remarks.

Keep scrolling to see the fallout Butker has received:

GLAAD Speaks Out

The LGBTQ organization slammed Butker for his comments against the community.

“Traditionally, commencement speeches are meant to celebrate and inspire graduates and their families. Kansas City Chiefs player Harrison Butker’s commencement speech was not only a clear miss, it was inaccurate, ill-informed, and woefully out of step with Americans about Pride, LGBTQ people and women,” read a statement from GLAAD on Wednesday, May 15. “Those with expansive platforms, especially athletes, should use their voices to uplift and expand understanding and acceptance in the world.”

The statement continued: “Instead, Butker’s remarks undermine experiences not of his own and reveal him to be one who goes against his own team’s commitment to the Kansas City community, and the NFL’s standards for respect, inclusion, and diversity across the League.”

Petition Made

After Butker’s speech went viral, a change.org petition was made demanding that the Chiefs release the kicker from his contract. (Butker currently has one year remaining on his 5-year contract with the Chiefs, per SportTrac.)

“The harmful remarks made by Harrison Butker, kicker of the Kansas City Chiefs, during his commencement address at Benedictine College were unacceptable,” the petition description read. “His comments were sexist, homophobic, anti-trans, anti-abortion and racist. These dehumanizing remarks against LGBTQ+ individuals, attacks on abortion rights and racial discrimination perpetuate division and undermine human rights.”

The petition shared it wants “accountability from our sports figures who should be role models promoting respect for all people regardless of their race, gender identity or sexual orientation.”

The petition has a goal of 35,000 signatures at the time of writing.

NFL Speaks Out

The NFL’s Chief Diversity Officer, Jonathan Beane, released a statement sharing that the organization did not agree with Butker’s remarks.

“Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity,” Beane said in a statement to Outsports. “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

Angry Fans on Chiefs’ Social Media

As the Chiefs organization remained silent about Butker’s comments, fans took to social media to voice their concerns. On a Wednesday post announcing the team’s game scheduled for Christmas Day, many fans condemned the team for not addressing the issue.

“No response is a response. Tell us more about that kicker guy,” one user wrote while another replied, “You guys should be incredibly embarrassed.. absolutely disgusting, disgraceful, and obscene acts coming from your player. Do better, we are appalled.”

In addition to the outcry, some fans shared that they would be unable to watch any games this season and cited Burtker’s thoughts for women as the reason why.

“I probably can’t watch because I will be too busy in the kitchen cooking for my husband and not utilizing my three advanced degrees,” one user quipped while another added, “I will have to ask my husband for permission to watch the game since I am lesser to a man and my husband knows best. Or at least that is what Harrison Butker thinks 😖.”