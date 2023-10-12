Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Every Celebrity Who Attended Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Movie Premiere: From Maren Morris to Beyonce

By
A Guide to Every Celebrity at Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
8
Maren Morris, Beyonce and Taylor Swift.Getty Images (2)

Taylor Swift‘s concert movie has already enchanted her fan base — and fellow stars.

Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay and more celebrities strutted on the red carpet at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11, for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a filmed version of her record-breaking, career-spanning run of performances.

The U.S. leg of The Eras Tour concluded in August, but Swift, 33, is hitting the road once again in November for international shows. She celebrated her movie premiere with a big surprise, revealing via social media that the film is hitting theaters on Thursday, October 12 — one day before its initial planned release — “due to unprecedented demand.”

Scroll down to see which stars attended the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere event:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Becca Tilley
Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles

Karamo Brown
Bio Update: Maren Morris

Maren Morris
1276551386hargitay 206

Mariska Hargitay
Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift

More Stories