Taylor Swift‘s concert movie has already enchanted her fan base — and fellow stars.

Maren Morris, Mariska Hargitay and more celebrities strutted on the red carpet at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 11, for the premiere of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, a filmed version of her record-breaking, career-spanning run of performances.

The U.S. leg of The Eras Tour concluded in August, but Swift, 33, is hitting the road once again in November for international shows. She celebrated her movie premiere with a big surprise, revealing via social media that the film is hitting theaters on Thursday, October 12 — one day before its initial planned release — “due to unprecedented demand.”

Scroll down to see which stars attended the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour premiere event: