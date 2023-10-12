Taylor Swift put an end to the Beyoncé rivalry rumors once and for all as the pop powerhouses celebrated the premiere of Swift’s tour movie.

Beyoncé, 42, made a surprise appearance at the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour red carpet event on Wednesday, October 11, at The Grove in Los Angeles, posing alongside Swift, 33, in a look reminiscent of the “Cuff It” singer’s own Renaissance World Tour fashion. Beyoncé stunned in a metallic breastplate by LaQuan Smith and a black long sleeve leotard, which she paired with combat boots and futuristic sunglasses.

Swift, meanwhile, channeled her 1989 era in a powder blue Oscar de la Renta gown with floral cut-outs and a billowing train.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Swift gushed in an Instagram caption following her premiere, sharing a Boomerang-style clip of her and Beyoncé playfully tossing popcorn in the theater.

Her tribute continued: “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

Both Swift and Beyoncé embarked on the biggest tours of their careers this year, with the former kicking off The Eras Tour in Arizona in March. Swift played multiple nights in major cities across the country, dedicating time on stage to nearly all of her 10 albums. (Songs from her self-titled debut record were not included in the setlist.)

Swift sold out stadiums in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Jersey and beyond, concluding the U.S. leg of The Eras Tour in August by announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version). She is set to earn a record-breaking $1 billion in sales — and is already raking in millions for the accompanying concert film. The overseas leg kicks off in November.

Beyoncé, for her part, began her Renaissance World Tour in Sweden in May before bringing the high-energy performance stateside. Her first solo tour since 2016’s Formation World Tour wrapped up in Missouri earlier this month.

Over the past several months, fans have been comparing the two hot tickets — and the caliber of Swift and Beyoncé’s respective performances. Despite the suspected rivalry, Swift has been a proud Beyoncé fan for years (and vice versa).

The pair celebrated one another after the 2021 Grammys, where they each made history. Swift became the first woman to win three Artist of the Year trophies, while Beyoncé was officially named the most-awarded singer of all time.

Swift revealed via her Instagram Story after the awards ceremony that Beyoncé sent her flowers and a handwritten note that read, “Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B.”

Swift gushed at the time: “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”