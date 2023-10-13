Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes are celebrating Travis Kelce’s big reputation.

When Kelce, 34, tackled Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II during the second quarter at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, October 12, Swift, 33, and Mahomes, 28, could be seen hugging in celebration of the successful play.

Swift arrived at Arrowhead Stadium earlier on Thursday, showing support for the tight end by donning a Chief’s windbreaker over her all-black ensemble. The pop star was later seen in Kelce family suite chatting with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, and taking photos with fans before kickoff. Brittany — who is the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — made an appearance in the private box later in the game.

Swift and Brittany have gotten closer since the singer first sparked romance rumors with Travis in September. Earlier this month, Brittany enjoyed a girl’s night with Swift — along with Swift’s longtime pals Blake Lively and Sophie Turner — at New York City eatery Emilio’s Ballato.

The following day, the women were spotted together again at Metlife stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, where they rooted for the Chiefs as they faced off against the New York Jets. Lively, 36, Turner, 27, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman were also in attendance.

While Swift skipped Travis’ October 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings — and he didn’t make attend her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film premiere on Wednesday, October 11 — Thursday’s matchup marks her third NFL game since the season began in August. She caused a frenzy when she attended Travis’ home game against the Chicago Bears in September, later showing support for him again one week later in New Jersey.

Outside of the stadium, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that Swift flew to Kansas City on October 6 to “see Travis” and celebrate his 34th birthday in style. The same day as Swift’s visit, Travis gushed to reporters that he felt “even more on top of the world” than he did after winning the Super Bowl in February.

Both Swift and the tight end may be busy with their respective careers, but they’re clearly still finding a way to make it work. A second source exclusively told Us earlier this month that the twosome “talk every day” as their romance continues to blossom.

“They’re taking it day by day, but [Taylor] has high hopes,” the insider shared. “She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

Travis, for his part, is fully enjoying seeing Swift in the stands. “To see the slow-motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how Chiefs Kingdom was all excited that she was there,” Travis gushed on a September episode of his “New Heights” podcast after the Chiefs vs Bears match-up. “It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”