Donna Kelce Sports Taylor Swift-Inspired Bracelets at Chiefs Game

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, appeared to show off her Swiftie spirit at the Kansas City Chiefs’ matchup against the Denver Broncos.

Donna, 71, was seen sporting Eras Tour-inspired friendship bracelets while watching the Chiefs’ Thursday, October 12, game alongside Travis’ rumored girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The bracelets she wore appeared to be the ones she was gifted by Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on the October 6 episode of Today.

During her appearance on the NBC morning show, Donna remained tight-lipped about Travis and Swift’s romance. “I honestly can’t tell you [much],” she stated. “It’s just too new.”

Thursday marked Swift’s third appearance at a Chiefs game since late September. Much like Donna, who sported a Chiefs jersey underneath a black jacket, the Grammy winner, 33, donned a Chiefs jacket over a black tank top. She completed her look with gold accessories, a ponytail and her signature red lip.

Swift also spent time hanging out with Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. Ed and Donna — who divorced after roughly 25 years of marriage — also share son Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) — the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — also watched the Thursday match with Swift and the Kelces. She was photographed hugging the “Anti-Hero” singer after a successful play.

Brittany, 28, was also one of several celebs who joined Swift at the Chiefs October 1 game against the New York Jets. The musician’s famous pals Sabrina Carpenter, Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Shawn Levy, and her brother, Austin Swift, joined her to cheer Travis, 34, and his team to victory.

Travis later revealed on the October 4 episode of his and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast that Donna was “on top of the f—king world” after meeting Taylor’s celeb squad at the October 1 game, at which she sat next to actor Kevin Miles (a.k.a. Jake from State Farm).

Travis first sparked romance rumors with Taylor after he attempted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it at one of her July Eras Tour shows. “I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he later told Jason on “New Heights.” “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

After Jason refused to comment on his brother’s love life during a September postgame interview, Taylor added fuel to the relationship fire by attending the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears later that month.

“Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on October 3. “They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot.”

One day before the Chiefs’ Thursday game, Taylor stepped out solo at the Los Angeles premiere for her The Eras Tour movie. As she continues to make NFL match appearances, NFL broadcaster Al Michaels revealed that he and other sports commentators have discussed how much coverage to give the “Karma” singer.

“You can’t make a sideshow the show,” Michaels, 78, told Sports Illustrated on Thursday. “The vast majority of the audience are tuning in to watch a football game. There are people, I don’t know how many, it could be a sizable number, but it’s certainly not a majority, that if you trained the camera on her all night long, they’d be satisfied with that. This is not what we’re doing to do.”