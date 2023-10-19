Travis Kelce has heard the jokes about how he held Taylor Swift‘s hand like a football — and he doesn’t disagree.

During the Wednesday, October 19, episode of his and brother Jason Kelce‘s podcast “New Heights,” Travis, 34, reacted to the discussions happening around his skills as a hand-holder. Their friend Brandon started off by praising Travis’ approach.

“He’s a door opener, he’s a f—king hand-holder. He crushed it,” Brandon said. “So much footage breaking down Travis Kelce’s hand-holding.”

Jason, 35, meanwhile, made a joke about the photos of Travis and Swift’s outing over the weekend in New York City. “He’s a created character in [Alexis Hall’s romance novel] Boyfriend Material,” the professional football player, who is married to Kylie Kelce, quipped.

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Travis didn’t mind poking fun at photographers capturing him holding Swift’s hand in both of his, adding, “Yeah, they caught me with some weird hand-holding poses there. That was crazy.”

The athlete’s romance with Swift, 33, has been on everyone’s minds since they took things public. Travis and Swift were recently seen out and about twice in New York after making cameos for Pete Davidson‘s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.

Before going public as a couple, Travis revealed he attempted to make a move on Swift while attending her Eras tour concert.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told Jason on their podcast in July, noting that he put his phone number on a friendship bracelet. “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

Travis offered an update on his personal life two months later, telling Kristin Cavallari on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, “To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time.”

He added: “You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

That same month, Swift responded to Travis’ attempt at shooting his shot by showing up to support the Kansas City Chiefs when they played the Chicago Bears.

“Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he gushed on his podcast days later. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce revealed he got shut down by Swift after one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on […]

A source has since told Us that the pair’s inner circle think they are a good fit.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” the insider shared this month. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”

According to the source, Travis “goes out of his way” to make Swift feel special. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” the insider concluded.