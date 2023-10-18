Kristin Cavallari isn’t trying to get in the middle of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance.

Cavallari, 36, clarified her comments on Monday, October 16, after her recent podcast interview with the athlete, 34, raised eyebrows.

“What’s so funny is everyone was like, ‘Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'” Cavallari told E! News. “I’m like, ‘I actually wasn’t there.’ If I really have a crush on someone, I’m not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I’ve got more game than that.”

When Kelce appeared on Cavallari’s “Let’s Be Honest” last month, she admitted she was a big fan of his reality dating series, Catching Kelce, which aired in 2016.

Related: Travis Kelce's Dating History: From Reality Shows to Superstars Travis Kelce has game on and off the field — and his dating history proves it. The NFL star’s potential love connection with Taylor Swift isn’t actually the first time he’s made headlines for his love life. Kelce starred on a dating show titled Catching Kelce dating show in 2016, which featured 50 women (one […]

“You were 100 percent my TV crush when the show was on,” she said. “I was in love with you.”

Kelce, meanwhile, offered insight into his personal life before his budding romance with Swift, 33, reached new heights.

“To really dive into a relationship with somebody … it’s going to take some time,” he said in September. “You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle. I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

In July, Kelce made headlines when he admitted he tried to give Swift his number when attending her Eras Tour in Kansas City. “Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce on their “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt, I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

Related: Inside Taylor Swift's Star-Studded Dating History While she's recently taken a self-proclaimed hiatus from men, the 1989 songstress has been linked to a slew of hotties over the years. See the celebs that have inspired some of Swift's most-popular songs

Travis revealed that he tried to make a move by putting his phone number on the friendship bracelet, adding, “She doesn’t meet anybody — or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out.”

Swift returned the favor by showing up to support Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs when they played the Chicago Bears on September 24. She spent time with his mother, Donna Kelce, before leaving the stadium at Travis’ side.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” he gushed on his podcast days later. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentleman. It was absolutely electric.”

Travis noted at the time that he wanted to be more low-key about his romance with Swift.

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce: Everything to Know Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

“I know I brought all this attention to me. I’m the one that … did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butthurt I was that I didn’t get to meet Taylor. What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he explained. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

The couple have since been spotted several times together, holding hands in New York City after making cameos for Pete Davidson‘s hosting debut on Saturday Night Live on Saturday, October 14.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly, adding that the athlete “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

According to the insider, the pair’s friends think they are a great match. “Friends close to Taylor and Travis think they make an amazing power couple, and they couldn’t be happier for them,” the source continued. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”