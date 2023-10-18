Jason Kelce got to experience Red October in Philadelphia firsthand — thanks to a little encouragement from wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason, 35, and Kylie, 31, attended Game 1 of the NLCS playoffs on Monday, October 15, watching the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3. Travis Kelce joined his brother and sister-in-law for the action-packed home game at Citizens Bank Arena, which took place just one day after Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles had their first loss of the NFL season.

“There are few things better than going to the ballpark and watching a game live. … Red October in Philly is a different atmosphere, man,” Jason said while recapping the “electric” outing on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of the “New Heights” podcast.

Jason confessed that he almost changed his mind about making an appearance following the Eagles’ upset. “I wanted to go to the game. We talked about it before … [but] after losing to the Jets, I was like, ‘Man, do I really want to be seen at this place?'” he explained. “I wanna make sure that we’re focused … but I was like, ‘Screw it.'”

Related: Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Relationship Timeline Jason Kelce swiped right and found love with Kylie McDevitt — even if their first date got off to a rocky start. “[I] definitely fell asleep,” the Philadelphia Eagles athlete recalled on his “New Heights” podcast in September 2023. “Got a little too inebriated, but I was sober enough to know it was the most […]

Jason was “so happy” he got to see the Phillies on the road to another World Series. Travis, 34, credited Kylie with getting Jason “out of the house with ol’ Travy.”

“Thankfully, [she] was there and was kinda like, ‘Yeah, that’d be pretty sweet if we went,'” Travis recalled. “I could tell she was, like, the final [say]. Like, ‘Maybe if Kylie wants to go, I’ll go.'”

Cameras caught Travis and Jason in the stands on Monday night — and the announcers couldn’t help but bring up Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift. “Looks like a seat’s available in between [them],” one MLB broadcaster teased as the Kelces were shown chatting with beers in hand. “I don’t know, all you Swifties, looks like it might be a bros night tonight.”

While she didn’t make an appearance at the MLB game, Swift, 33, has become a staple at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs games since the pair began dating last month. She first surprised fans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, cheering for the Chiefs from a VIP suite. Swift later brought her A-list squad of friends to a game at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey before returning to the Chiefs’ home stadium on Thursday, October 12.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Travis Kelce's Sweetest Moments With His Nieces: See Photos Jason Kelce’s daughters famously didn’t want Travis to win the 2022 Super Bowl, but the girls still love their “Uncle Travy.” Travis Kelce isn’t a father, just yet, but he’s definitely a model uncle to brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce’s three daughters — Wyatt Elizabeth born in October 2019, Elliotte Ray born in […]

As she works her way into the folds of the Chiefs fandom, Swift has also connected with Travis’ parents, Ed and Donna Kelce. After their father was spotted chatting with Swift at Thursday’s game, Travis and Jason joked about the “terrifying” turns the conversation could have taken.

“He’s probably saying, ‘I’ve taken all your CDs out at the local library and I’ve burned them into my computer because that is legal as a tax-paying citizen,” Jason teased on “New Heights,” while Travis added, “I feel terrible for Taylor.”