The NFL isn’t the only major sporting league interested in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s budding romance.

During the Philidelphia Phillies’ Monday, October 16, home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, a few MLB announcers couldn’t help but joke about Swift, 33, as Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, sat in the stands of Citizen Park Stadium.

“Cheers boys. LETS GO PHILLIES @Phillies,” Travis and Jason’s “New Heights” podcast wrote via X (formerly known as Twitter) alongside a video of the siblings enjoying a few beers. While lamenting over what a good time the men seemed to be having, MLB sports commentators noticed a spot was left vacant.

“Looks like a seat’s available in between [Travis and Jason], I don’t know, you Swifties, looks like it might be a bros night,” they quipped.

The BNO came one day after Travis stood on the sidelines to watch the Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Jets on Sunday, October 15. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to cheer his brother on as he made history with his 145th consecutive regular-season start as a center.

While Travis has been busy bonding with his older brother, he’s also been spending time with Swift, 33, while on the East Coast. The pair both made individual cameos on the Saturday, October 14, episode of Saturday Night Live before dining together in NYC and hitting up the SNL afterparty later that night. The following day, they enjoyed another cozy evening in the Big Apple as they held hands while leaving the Waverly Inn in Greenwich Village.

Travis and Swift were first linked in July after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared his disappointment over not meeting Swift while attending one of her Eras Tour shows. The pop star made headlines two months later when she showed up to support him at Arrowhead Stadium in his game against the Chicago Bears.

The twosome have since sparked a pop culture frenzy, with even the NFL often commenting on their dynamic, playing Swift’s music for promos and consistently cutting to her in the crowd during games. Earlier this month, Travis noted that the league’s TV and social media coverage of his and Swift’s relationship felt a little overdone.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all is at the game,” he told Jason during a September “New Heights” episode. “I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, they’re overdoing it a little bit for sure … especially my situation. I think they’re trying to have fun with it.”

Jason, however, disagreed, arguing that the NFL is just “not used to celebrities coming to the games.” He continued: “Basketball has it figured out… [celebrities are] courtside, they show them once or twice and then they get back to the game. The NFL is like, ‘Look at all these A-list celebrities at the game! Show them! Show them!’ Dude, show them once and get a little clip, but you can’t be overboard with it.”

Travis later hinted at his plans to keep things more low-key moving forward. “I know I brought all this attention to me,” he said, referring to a July episode in which he name-dropped Swift and revealed he tried giving her his number. “What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives.”

The NFL later addressed Travis’ gripes in October, telling People, “The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we’ve leaned into in real-time, as it’s an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we’ve seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport.”

The league added that a “vast majority” of their content has “remained focused on the game, our players and variety of other initiatives, including our Toy Story Funday Football alt-cast, the international games and more.”

As Travis and Swift stay mum on their relationship status, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that their romance is “going great” and they “really like each other.” The insider noted that their busy schedules — Travis is in the midst of his 2023 football season with the Chiefs while Swift gears up for the international leg of her Eras Tour — are what make them such a “good match.”