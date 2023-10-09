Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce’s 4-year-old daughter, Wyatt, is helping Taylor Swift fans everywhere understand the world of football.

Kylie, 31, took to TikTok to share a video of her eldest daughter learning the ins and outs of the NFL while watching dad Jason and the Philadelphia Eagles play the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 8.

“Just another Swiftie tryna learn football, or a kid tryna avoid a nap. Who knows? #GoBirds,” Kylie captioned the Monday, October 9, clip. The light-hearted caption was in reference to Swift’s fanbase attempting to understand the sport after the pop star, 33, sparked romance speculation with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, last month.

Wyatt’s curiosity turned out to be a big help for anyone unsure of how football works. After asking her mom to identify Eagles players Jordan Mailata, Jalen Hurts, Jake Elliott, Dallas Goedert and head coach Nick Sirianni, the 4-year-old had specific inquiries about different people’s roles on the field.

“What does he do?” she asked about Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, to which Kylie replied, “He tells the offense what to do.” Wyatt also learned that the “officials” with “white stripes on their shirts” are referees who make sure “everyone is following the rules.” She lost focus, however, after noticing one specific player — and it wasn’t her dad.

“I just saw the pink shoes!” Wyatt said, referring to Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown’s brightly colored sneakers. She went on to point out Brown, 26, over 10 times while watching the Eagles defeat the Rams 23 to 14. “Safe to say she likes the pink shoes,” Kylie quipped in the video.

Kylie and Jason, 34 — who also share daughters Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months — have been immersing their kids in dad’s job more and more this football season. Kylie brought all three of their little ones to watch the Eagles face off against the Washington Commanders last week.

“We were celebrating a 4th birthday when the Birds went 4-0,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on Monday alongside a snap of the family of five — plus Jason’s mom, Donna Kelce — at Lincoln Financial Field for the October 1 home game. “It was also Bennie’s first game (outside of my body).”

While the Kelce family has been NFL royalty for years, they were catapulted into the national spotlight in February when brothers Jason and Travis, 34 — a tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs — found themselves going head to head at Super Bowl LVII. Their name has continued to make headlines amid Travis’ budding romance with Swift, who was spotted hanging out with Donna, 62, in VIP suites at back-to-back Chiefs games earlier this season.

Fans, however, shouldn’t expect to see Kylie joining the women in the private box when Travis and Jason face off again in November.

“I think that Kylie’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna predicted during the Friday, October 6, episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her.”

She continued: “I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites.

For Kylie — who has been married to Jason since 2018 — supporting her husband as an NFL wife comes before all else. Despite being 38 weeks pregnant with baby No. 3 during the Super Bowl earlier this year, she made the trip to Arizona — with her doctor — to cheer him on for the big game.

“If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted,” Jason teased on a February episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights.” The Chiefs ultimately defeated the Eagles 38-35, with Kylie giving birth to daughter Bennett less than two weeks later.