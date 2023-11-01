Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie Kelce, are proud parents of three — and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

The Philadelphia Eagles center married Kylie in April 2018 nearly three years after matching on dating app Tinder. Less than one year after their nuptials, they welcomed eldest daughter Wyatt in October 2019. Daughters Elliotte and Bennett followed in March 2021 and February 2023, respectively.

Kylie was pregnant with Bennett during the 2022-2023 NFL season — and was due the same week as the Super Bowl LVII. Jason’s Eagles competed in the February 2023 championship game against his brother Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Kylie’s bringing her OB because she’s going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game. That could be a super Kelce Bowl,” Jason revealed during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast ahead of the NFL championship. “If she has a baby in the stadium, it’s officially scripted.”

Kylie’s final trimester of pregnancy was further chronicled in Jason’s Kelce documentary, where she even joked that it would be a “real bonding moment” if she delivered her baby either on the flight to Glendale, Arizona or at the football stadium.

Bennett ultimately arrived weeks after the Eagles lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs.

Keep scrolling to read Jason and Kylie’s candid quotes about raising their daughters:

Divide and Conquer

“Bennie, I’ve been less on because I’ve been handling Wyatt and Elliotte,” Jason said during a September 2023 episode of his podcast. “Here’s the thing: You gotta have strategies [and] there’s techniques involved.”

Kylie chimed in, revealing that her husband “mans the toddlers” while she cares for newborn Bennett since Wyatt and Ellie “can talk.”

Letting “Uncle Travvy” Babysit

Jason and Kylie’s girls have a special bond with their Uncle Travis. During the same podcast interview in September 2023, Travis asked how long he would be allowed to watch Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

“I think my headphones cut out,” Kylie joked. “But then, who’s watching you? … I’d probably leave you for one hour. I feel like Travis can stand longer than you can, [Jason]. That’s a game-changer when it comes to watching small babies: Bennett right now, she’s happy as a clam if you get up and walk around with her. [Jason] isn’t willing to make that commitment. His back locks up and then that’s the end of it.”

There Are “Strong Kelce Genes”

Jason revealed during the podcast episode that Wyatt and Bennie look alike, strongly favoring their dad.

“I would say, definitely, [there are] strong Kelce genes,” Jason quipped. “Ellie looks very much like Kylie’s baby pictures. Wyatt, I think, is very much like my personality [and she’s] got my brows, my furrow. Her facial features are very similar [and] she’s very emotional.”

Kylie added that Ellie is “more go-with-the-flow,” which is often common in second children — like herself and Travis.

The “Good Cop” vs. “Bad Cop”

Elsewhere in the podcast interview, Kylie confessed that she’s the “bad cop” to Jason’s “good cop.”

“I have to be bad cop most of the time because I’m outnumbered,” she said. “On any given day, I have to be bad cop most of the day. We’re trying to limit injuries and keep the peace. And when it’s just me and it’s 3-against-1, I got to try to nip it in the bud before anything goes terribly awry.”

Kylie did note that whenever Jason is home, he is typically “the fun one” and can launch the girls onto the bed and do other activities that end up with one of the girls in tears or calling out for “Mom.”

Super Bowl Tickets Aren’t Cheap

“Alright, so I’m doing the maximum amount of tickets that you can purchase ‘cause that’s the amount we were counting for?” Kylie asked Jason in the Kelce doc, which dropped on Prime Video in September 2023. “This is why I don’t go on the calculator on my phone: $50,000. We are paying almost $4,000 for a f—king kid who’s not gonna sit [still] in a seat to watch her dad play in a game; that’s bananas.”

Wyatt and Ellie did end up going to the game, dressed in adorable Eagles overall dresses. However, they were disappointed that their dad didn’t win. “I didn’t want Uncle Travvy to win,” Wyatt quipped in the doc, which Kylie told Jason that she also loudly announced on the bus ride home from the stadium.

Embracing “Girl Dad” Life

“We had zero girls in the household growing up other than Mom [Donna Kelce], so it was a very testosterone-dominated household,” Jason told E! News in September 2023. “But my girls are so young right now. And I only have girls, so I don’t know what it’s like to be a boy dad really. All I know is a girl dad. And I love my girls. I love my children. They teach me things sometimes when I think that I’m trying to teach them.”

He continued, “For instance, I’m reading the kids’ book Oh, The Places You’ll Go! [by] Dr. Seuss, and it’s in the documentary. And I’m like, ‘I feel like I’m getting more out of this than the kids are right now.’”

The Pink Shoes Are the Best Part of the Football Game

Kylie teased via her TikTok in October 2023 that Wyatt was avoiding her nap time by watching the Eagles afternoon game — and noticing AJ Brown’s pink cleats.

“I am not wearing pink shoes,” Jason later said in a social media video for the Eagles after he saw the “adorable” clip. “I don’t want her to confuse me for AJ. Let me tell you, it’s brilliant marketing. If you can hold the attention of a child, you’re grabbing the attention of everybody else too.”

Bleeding Eagles Green

“The girls do have some Chiefs gear, for sure. They’ve worn some Chiefs stuff,” Jason revealed during an NBC interview in October 2023 when asked if his kids support Travis’ Chiefs. “They’re definitely Eagles fans, but we can be Chiefs fans sometimes.”