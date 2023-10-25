Jason Kelce arrived at his most recent Philadelphia Eagles game in style — but wife Kylie Kelce found her own way to the stadium.
Jason, 35, and his teammate Landon Dickerson rode up to the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday, October 22, in a “sick” vintage Mustang. “Landon drives me to the game quite frequently,” Jason told younger brother Travis Kelce on the Wednesday, October 25, episode of their “New Heights” podcast, explaining that Kylie, 31, often “drives herself” to her husband’s home games.
“Then we drive back home together after the game,” Jason added. “Normally we’re in [Landon’s] truck.”
Kylie attended the team’s Sunday game against the Miami Dolphins, revealing via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 24, that she sat beside her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, who “came through with the game day [snacks].”
The couple — who have been married since 2018 and share three daughters — were recently featured in the Prime Video documentary Kelce, giving fans a glimpse of their lives at home ahead of Super Bowl LVII. (Kylie was 38 weeks pregnant with the pair’s third baby at the time and brought her doctor along to the championship game in case she went into labor.)
While promoting the film earlier this month, Kylie opened up about her unique lifestyle as the wife of a pro football player. “I think there is a population of women who are married to, dating, engaged to individuals who play in the NFL or other professional sports that really, like, enjoy indulging in the finer things in life and that’s not necessarily how I was raised or what I enjoy,” she told Today in a joint interview with Jason. “So I think that staying authentic to that [is important].”
The spotlight has been on the Kelce family even more lately thanks to Travis, 34, and his budding romance with Taylor Swift. Since September, the 33-year-old pop star has attended four Kansas City Chiefs games, supporting Travis and his team from a private suite in the stadium. Swift has bonded with both Donna and Ed Kelce — but it’s unlikely she’ll be sitting with Kylie when the Eagles take on the Chiefs in November.
“I think that Kylie’s going to have seats right down where the actual team is,” Donna predicted on the “Got It From My Mama” podcast on October 6. “So, she’ll probably be right behind the team and I would imagine she’ll have some of the other moms with her.”
She continued: “I don’t think she’s gonna be bringing the kids, but everybody [who] is rooting for Kansas City will be up in the suites. … I don’t blame her [if] she wouldn’t want to be in the suite.”
Kylie is a quiet — but fierce — supporter of her husband both on and off the field. She recently helped convince Jason to join her and Travis for the first game of the 2023 NLCS playoffs to cheer for the Philadelphia Phillies one day after a tough Eagles loss to the New York Jets.
“There are few things better than going to the ballpark and watching a game live. … Red October in Philly is a different atmosphere, man,” Jason said on the October 18 episode of “New Heights.”
Travis credited Kylie for getting his brother “out of the house,” teasing, “I could tell she was, like, the final [say]. Like, ‘Maybe if Kylie wants to go, I’ll go.'”