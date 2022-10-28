Making memories! Bryce Harper and wife Kayla Harper (née Varner) have given rare glimpses at their kids’ milestones over the years.

The MLB pro and the soccer player got engaged in 2014 and were initially planning to tie the knot one year later. After calling off their wedding, the high school sweethearts reconciled. Kayla confirmed in July 2016 that the twosome’s engagement was back on.

“ESPYS last night with my love. So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED… Again 💍✨,” she wrote via Instagram at the time, adding the hashtags, “#TheSequel #AllStarBreak.”

The athletes exchanged vows in December 2016 at the San Diego California Temple. “I was very excited and overwhelmed with emotion — just the whole process and getting everything done and finally seeing my bride and wife. You know, you dream about things like that,” the Philadelphia Phillies star told The Knot after the big day.

Kayla, for her part, called her husband “the most selfless guy ever,” praising the Nevada native for staying grounded despite his success. “He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine. … I think that’s what always attracted me to him,” she told the outlet. “And he’s goofy and funny—he loves to play pranks on me, and as much as I get annoyed by it, I secretly love it — he’s just the best. I love him.”

Three years later, the couple welcomed their first child, son Krew, in August 2019. Kayla shared a throwback photo from the hospital while celebrating the little one’s birthday in 2020.

“Krew has challenged us, reminded us what love without condition is, and brought us more joy than anything we could have ever expected,” she gushed via Instagram, adding that she and the right fielder had “learned and grown” immensely since becoming parents. “I love seeing the world through his eyes and relearning the simple things in life with him. He has been the greatest gift and biggest blessing we could have ever received.”

Then pregnant with the pair’s second child, Kayla noted that she was “grateful” for her growing family. She gave birth to daughter Brooklyn in November 2020.

While the baseball season keeps him busy, Bryce is a family man through and through. “Happy Mothers Day baby!!💗 The kids and myself are so lucky to have you taking care of us daily,” he wrote in a sweet social media tribute to his wife in May 2022. “Thank you for all you do for us love. Hope you have an amazing day with the kiddos because I have a game. I Love you!😂🤟🏼.”

Scroll down to see Bryce and Kayla’s cutest family moments: