From high school to forever! Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner have been together for more than a decade.

The twosome started dating while attending high school in Nevada. The baseball star graduated early to attend the College of Southern Nevada and pursue his MLB career, making his professional debut with the Washington Nationals in 2012. Varner, a soccer player, attended Brigham Young University before transferring to The Ohio State University.

As the duo navigated long-distance, Harper popped the question in 2014. While they were set to wed in January 2015, they called off the nuptials.

Less than one year later, the couple got back together, with Varner confirming in July 2016 that the engagement was back on.

“ESPYS last night with my love. So proud of you, B! Oh and WERE ENGAGED… Again 💍✨,” she wrote via Instagram, adding the hashtags, “#TheSequel #AllStarBreak.”

The athletes exchanged vows that December.

“He’s this big, professional baseball player and you would never know it off the field because he treats everyone with respect and is genuine,” Varner told The Knot after their wedding. “He’s selfless, the most selfless guy ever… I think that’s what always attracted me to him. And he’s goofy and funny—he loves to play pranks on me, and as much as I get annoyed by it, I secretly love it—he’s just the best. I love him.”

Harper added, “I was very excited and overwhelmed with emotion — just the whole process and getting everything done and finally seeing my bride and wife. You know, you dream about things like that.”

More than two years later, the pair announced Varner was pregnant and she gave birth to son Krew in August 2019.

“Krew has challenged us, reminded us what love without condition is, and brought us more joy than anything we could have ever expected,” Varner wrote in August 2020 via Instagram. “As much as Krew has learned and grown this year I think Bryce and I have learned and grown just as much. I love seeing the world through his eyes and relearning the simple things in life with him. He has been the greatest gift and biggest blessing we could have ever received.”

They became parents again when daughter Brooklyn was born in November 2020.

“Brooklyn is probably the happiest baby you’ll ever meet,” Varner wrote in November 2021 via Instagram. “She shares her dimpled smile with anyone she meets and is always down for cuddles. She is her daddy’s twin but a momma’s girl. We love our Brookie cookie 💛.”

Scroll through to see their timeline: