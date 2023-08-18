Take me out to the ballgame takes on a different meaning when your dad is an MLB player like Clayton Kershaw or Freddie Freeman.

Kershaw, who has been an All-star a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2008, has long been a fan-favorite in L.A. He also has plenty of fans at home — Kershaw shares daughter Cali and sons Charley, Cooper and Chance with his wife, Ellen. Charley in particular is already trying to be just like dad.

“Pretty much every day I’m home, Charley comes up to me and says, in the cutest, most excited way ever: ‘Can I go see the guys? I want to see the guys. Can we go? Can we?’” Kershaw wrote in a June 2019 story for The Players Tribune of his eldest son’s obsession with the Dodgers clubhouse. “He always wants to wear his Dodgers jersey, and he loves to go back into the clubhouse and drink chocolate milk with a bunch of my teammates.”

In July 2022, Charley’s love of the game became even more clear when he helped Kershaw warm up at Dodger Stadium. One month later, Freeman — who joined the Dodgers in 2022 — brought his oldest son, Charlie, on the field where he threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game.

