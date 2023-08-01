Chris Pratt and son Jack Pratt were all smiles at the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Sunday, July 30.

Chris, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, July 31, to share a carousel of sweet snaps from the day prior. In the photos, Pratt could be seen posing with Jack, 10 — who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — and enjoying the Dodgers vs. Cincinnati Reds game. The father-son-duo wore matching Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys with their last name printed on the back of it. Jack wore a baseball hat and foam finger to encourage the team even more.

“What a day! Jack and I got to hit the mound together, eat our bodyweight in Dodger Dogs and delivered the game opening announcement!” Chris captioned the post. “Thank you @claytonkershaw for asking me to throw yesterday’s first pitch for faith and family day, what an honor! ⚾️ Let’s go Dodgers!”

Over the years, Chris and Faris, 46, have mostly kept Jack’s face private. This past May, Chris shared a photo of him and Jack celebrating Memorial Day by honoring fallen soldiers’ graves and putting American flags beside them. Jack was looking down in the photo with a hat on, so fans only caught a glimpse of his blonde hair and teal glasses.

Chris and Faris tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed Jack in August 2012 before calling it quits in 2018. Jack was born nine weeks prematurely and Faris shared in her 2017 memoir, Unqualified, that he had a chance of being “developmentally disabled” due to “severe brain bleeding.”

Jack is healthy now — and his parents have remained on good terms to coparent him. “[We make] sure that [Jack’s] surrounded by a lot of love and happiness,” Faris told Us Weekly in 2018. “We’re really good at that and we have amazing friends and incredible family and we have, like, just the most amazing resources to make sure that he feels safe and protected and happy.”

Chris has since married Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2019 and welcomed two daughters, Lyla Maria, 2, in 2020, and Eloise Christina, 14 months, in 2022.

Faris, who married Michael Barrett in 2021, has been supportive of Pratt’s relationship with Schwarzenegger, 33, and even shared on a podcast episode of “Divorce Sucks!” in 2019 that Chris called her before proposing to Schwarzenegger. “He was so sweet, as he always is,” she said. “He called me and he was like, ‘So, I’m going to ask Katherine to marry me. I just wanted to give you a heads up.’ And I was like, ‘That’s awesome.’ I told him that I was an ordained minister.