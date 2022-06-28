A long history. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris were married for eight years before announcing their separation in August 2017.

“We tried really hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward. We still love each other and will always cherish our time together,” they said in a joint statement shared via social media at the time.

The pair met in 2007 while filming Take Me Home Tonight. “When I first met Chris, I was constantly looking for proof that he was not as great as he seemed,” Faris wrote in her 2017 book Unqualified.

One year after the actors began dating, they got engaged, eloping in Bali in 2009. Pratt gushed about his then-wife during a 2015 Reddit AMA. “Anna is a great wife. Very patient and understanding. Very supportive. So kind and genuine always,” he wrote at the time.

The duo faced hard times together when their son, Jack, was born nine weeks prematurely in August 2012. The Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke about the scary first days of his son’s life during a speech at the 2014 March of Dimes Celebration of Babies Hollywood Luncheon.

“He had jaundice, so they put a blindfold on him and he slept beneath [a] creepy light and he had a PICC line, which is an IV that runs up his arm into his heart. He had a feeding tube and just wires in and out, and he lived in that incubator. That was his first crib,” Pratt shared.

Despite their 2018 divorce, the former spouses have always put Jack first, remaining committed coparents as they each moved on with other people. Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019, welcoming daughters Lyla and Eloise with her in 2020 and 2022, respectively. Faris, for her part, quietly married Michael Barrett in 2021.

The House Bunny star spoke about her desire for her and Pratt to take a group vacation with their new partners during a 2019 appearance on the “Divorce Sucks!” podcast.

“Grudge-holding is not something that Chris and I do,” she said. “So, we wanted to make sure, of course, that Jack was happy, but that we were happy and supportive of each other and that we could have this fantasy idea of, ‘Do we all spend Christmas together? Do we all vacation together?'”

