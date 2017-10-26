Anna Faris knew about Chris Pratt’s proposal plans long before he got down on one knee.

“Yeah, it was my birthday. He took me up to this really romantic hotel in North Washington State in the San Juan Islands, it’s so beautiful over there,” Faris recalled during an interview with SiriusXM Music in October 2013. “And he asked me at dinner and there was like a drunken yacht club meeting happening at the table next to us, and they were like, ‘Yeah! Woohoo!’”

10 Revelations From Anna Faris’ Memoir: Chris Pratt Romance, Jealousy, Son Jack’s Birth and More!

This past June, two months before the couple announced their plan to legally separate, Faris gushed about 38-year-old Pratt’s proposal — and admitted she saw it coming. “One day I found a bag from a jeweler of the floor of his truth, so I knew something was coming,” she said at the time during an episode of her Unqualified podcast. “I think I knew for, like, seven months. Finally he asked me on my birthday.”

When the Parks & Recreation alum finally asked for Faris’ hand in marriage, he had a feeling she had already uncovered his plans. “I confessed,” the Scary Movie actress explained. “Because he was like, ‘You knew this was coming.’” The Guardians of the Galaxy actor upgraded his wife’s engagement bling nearly eight years later in December 2016 and showed off her new diamond at the Passengers premiere in Los Angeles.

Throughout her new deeply personal memoir Unqualified, Faris opens up about her relationship with estranged husband Pratt. She also gives even more details on exactly how he asked her hand in marriage.

Celebrity Couples and How They First Met: Love Story Beginnings

Mere months after they started dating, the House Bunny actress revealed that Pratt called her during his backpacking trip throughout Europe with his Everwood cast and told her, “I just love you so much. I just want to marry you.”

In 2009, while vacationing in Bali for a friend’s wedding, the couple decided to elope. “It was a gorgeous ceremony that was just the two of us,” Faris wrote. “We had already told our parents that we were probably going to elope, and we’d promised them that we would have a party at home, too.”

And a party they had! “There was some minor drama,” Faris joked. “Just my cousins getting in a fistfight on the dance floor, and some of Chris’s friends bringing strippers as dates, and then a girlfriend of one of Chris’s friends accusing me of hitting on her boyfriend. On my wedding day. Your average wedding hoopla. Who wouldn’t want that?”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt: The Way They Were

Although their romance is a thing of the past, the amicable exes remain on good terms. As previously reported, Faris included Pratt last in Unqualified’s acknowledgements. “And Chris. Chris, who when I pitched him the idea of writing a book, didn’t skip a beat. I love our late nights conjuring up projects and characters and talking about rabbits,” she wrote to her ex. “Chris, thank you for an impossible about of love and support. Thank you for the flowers. Thank you for finding gym credit card at the Kmart in Phoenix. Thank you for the deer jerky. Thank you for laughing at my dumb jokes. Thank you for cutting Jack’s hair. But that might have to stop.”

Unqualified is on shelves now.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!