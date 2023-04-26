Rome-ing around. Anna Faris and Michael Barrett were all smiles during a romantic getaway to Italy.

The actress, 46, was spotted holding holds with Barrett, 52, on Monday, April 24, as they strolled through the streets of Rome. In photos from the rare public outing, the couple looked thrilled as they enjoyed the sights together.

Faris has preferred to stay tight-lipped when it comes to her romance with the cinematographer. Before meeting Barrett on set, the Mom alum was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008. She moved on with Chris Pratt and the pair exchanged vows in 2009. Faris and Pratt, 43, expanded their family with son Jack three years later before ultimately calling it quits in 2018.

Faris crossed paths with Barrett later that year while filming Overboard and they started dating. After two years together, the Scary Movie star confirmed in February 2020 that she was engaged to the California native.

One month prior, Faris’ former costar Allison Janney gushed about the major milestone.

“I know she’s been engaged for a long time. I kept it very quiet, I’ll have you know! So, I celebrated with them a long time ago,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in January 2020. “I didn’t know he was going to propose, but I saw the ring one day. I went into her room to work on lines [for the show], and then I was like, ‘What is that ring on your finger?’ … I think she was waiting for everyone to notice. ‘Oh, that’s it,’ and then … yeah, it was fun.”

The What’s Your Number star accidentally let it slip in July 2021 that she and Barrett eloped.

“I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right … he’s now my husband,” Faris shared on an episode of her “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast about the private courthouse ceremony.

She then issued an apology to her husband. “Yes, we eloped … I’m sorry. I didn’t know … I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore,” she added, noting that the wedding was “awesome” and “it feels great” to be married again.

Faris previously used her podcast to reflect on the ups and downs in her past relationships. “My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness,” she admitted in a March 2021 episode. “Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person and not wanting to reveal vulnerability.”

Two months later, Faris recalled not being honest about her personal life and how it affected her at the time. “For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have,” she detailed on another episode of her show, noting that those experiences “stunted” her in “a lot of ways.”

The House Bunny star continued: “One of them being that I never talked about any issues, so to the people, even who I was closest to, I’m sure things were more transparent with my relationship with [first husband] Ben, but with Chris, I think that we both protected that imagery even within our close circles.”