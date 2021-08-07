Anna Faris’ Dating History: Ben Indra, Chris Pratt and More

Though not the longest list, Anna Faris has had a few public relationships that lasted quite a bit of time, including her longest and most well-known romance with actor Chris Pratt, which ended in 2017.

Having been married three times now, Faris, who wed Michael Barrett in 2021, has been candid about why her past relationships have not worked out and has strived for self-improvement.

“My two other marriages were with actors and I don’t think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn’t, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability,” Faris said during a March 2021 episode of her podcast, “Anna Faris is Unqualified.”

She continued, “Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn’t handle that very well, I don’t think. And I hope I’ve grown from that.”

Faris also admitted to ignoring signs leading up to the end of her first two marriages.

“For me, I think after every breakup, at some point I realize that there were a lot of things I ignored that I really shouldn’t have. In hindsight, it felt like my hand was forced. I don’t think it was ever an independent decision,” she said.

Faris has remained fairly private when it comes to her relationships, which may have contributed to their longevity. It was at least one year before she confirmed her engagement to Barrett in 2019, and they eloped before revealing they tied the knot.

Despite her split from Pratt, with whom she shares son Jack, both seem to be happy with their own relationships and wish the best for each other. In 2019, Pratt married Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Earlier that year, Faris congratulated them on their Instagram post, writing, “I’m so happy for you both!! Congratulations!”

On her podcast, Faris revealed that Pratt texted her after proposing, indicating that the two have moved on happily and harbor no ill feelings toward one another.

Keep scrolling for more details on Anna Faris’ past relationships!