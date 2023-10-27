Travis Kelce is giving fans insight into what books he has recently read — or at least the ones he prominently displays in his home.

Jason Kelce read a fan’s “No Dumb Question” during the Wednesday, October 27, episode of the brothers’“New Heights” podcast, inquiring about the books that can be seen behind Travis, 34, in the recording.

“What [do] we got back there, Trav?” Jason, 35, quipped before Travis blurted out, “Oh, s—t.”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end immediately swiveled his head to read out the titles. “Um, honestly? You guys know I can’t read,” Travis joked as Jason burst out laughing.

Jason, for his part, pointed out that The Odyssey was located on the shelf. “It is. The Odyssey, is that a good one?” Travis asked.

Jason then pressed his brother for details about the main character. Travis guessed his name was Homer.

“Ooo, that’s a good try, [but] it’s not right,” Jason, a center on the Philadelphia Eagles, said. “The name is Odysseus, but Homer, I think, is who wrote it. … So, The Iliad and The Odyssey is [based on] a Greek [tale] and I think Homer is the one who finally wrote it down in a collection of myths that kind of assimilated over time into a congruent story.”

Travis brushed off his lack of knowledge by moving on to the next book in his collection: Mark Manson’s The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F—k.

“That’s a good book and I think [it’s] an important thing to live your life with,” Jason added.

Travis, who has yet to read Manson’s prose, did admit to having that “syndrome.” He explained, “Like, it is a full-on syndrome of not giving a f—k. … I don’t need to read that to know [and] there is an art to it.”

Jason noted that his brother was clearly excelling at that “art,” joking, “‘You wanna know how good I am at not giving a f—k?’ I didn’t f—king read that book.’”

Jason further pressed Travis for a list of his favorite books — that he’s actually read.

“Jason, I haven’t read one in so long,” Travis admitted. “Dude, I don’t remember any of these books. I feel like I read a book called The Energy Bus. It was a short book, it was a real thin [one], and Butch Jones, our college coach, was the one who recommended it to me.”

Jason then reminded Travis that they both used to take summer reading seriously while growing up and added that their dad, Ed Kelce, used to force them to pick up books and read “sometimes.”

Travis, however, did remember going to the Scholastic book fairs when they were kids. “Those were my favorite. You know what I used to get at the book fair? Posters. They always had the one big [rack] of sports posters,” Travis recalled, noting that Ed would let him pick out a sign as long as he also chose a book.

Jason — who shares three daughters with wife Kylie Kelce — chimed in to reveal he used to love the Goosebumps series, a “time-traveling one” and Harry Potter while Travis “used to rock” with the Captain Underpants series by Dav Pilkey.