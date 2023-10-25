Taylor Swift has gotten close with Travis Kelce‘s parents as their romance heats up — but has she met his nieces?

According to Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, the 33-year-old pop star has yet to be introduced to Jason and Kylie Kelce‘s daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. When they finally do get to meet, however, Ed expects plenty of excitement.

“They’ll flip, no doubt,” Ed told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published Wednesday, October 25.

Unlike his granddaughters, Ed has rubbed elbows with Swift in a suite at Arrowhead Stadium. She made her Kansas City Chiefs debut on September 24, supporting Travis, 34, and his team at their home stadium as they defeated the Chicago Bears. At the time, Swift was seen chatting with her new flame’s mom, Donna Kelce.

“How’s it feel that Taylor Swift has finally put you on the map?” Jason, 35, teased his brother on the September 27 episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

Travis praised Swift at the time, calling her “ballsy” for showing up to the game. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family,” he gushed. “She looked amazing. … It was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Jason has continued to poke fun at his brother’s highly discussed dating life as Swift’s presence at Chiefs games drew more attention. During the team’s Sunday, October 22, game against the Los Angeles Chargers, CBS showed a graphic analyzing the difference in Travis’ performance on the field when Swift is there to support him.

“I don’t know if you’re aware of this. … When TSwift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards,” Jason told his brother on the Wednesday episode of their podcast. “And when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

Travis quipped, “How could I not be aware of this?” before giving the network props for their use of Swift’s “Anti-Hero” lyrics. “‘Left to his own devices,'” he said. “Well put.”

While Jason hasn’t shied away from sharing his thoughts on the Swift effect, Kylie has yet to speak about her brother-in-law’s relationship. She subtly weighed in on a fan’s TikTok theory about Swift earlier this month before posting a video of her own calling her eldest daughter a “Swiftie.”

Kylie appeared on “New Heights” in September shortly before Travis’ romance with Swift kicked off — and she shared one piece of dating advice that seems to have stuck with him.

“This is going to sound a little harsh,” she said at the time. “But I think you should do the mustache [in your dating app photos] because if they swipe right at your worst then they’ll love you at your best.”

Both Travis and Jason — who married Kylie in 2018 — agreed. “That doesn’t even hurt my feelings, that’s just smart,” Travis joked. (He has continued to rock the facial hair ever since.)

Ed, meanwhile, told ET the best advice he gave his sons about dating. “Being genuine with your feelings,” he said on Wednesday. “Being respectful of a woman, and that’s taught from a young age. Be yourself, be honest with someone’s emotions. But these are all things that they’ve understood growing up just being the norm.”