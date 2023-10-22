Jason Kelce is pleading the fifth about whether or not he wants to see brother Travis Kelce’s new love interest, Taylor Swift, record an episode of their “New Heights” podcast.

“I’m gonna keep it easy,” Jason, 35, quipped during a Saturday, October 21, interview on NFL on NBC when asked about his dream podcast guests. “I can’t say Taylor Swift, come on, that’s too obvious [and] Travis will kill me.”

Instead of Swift, 33, Jason chose his aunt Judy as the No. 1 draft pick for the podcast. “We gotta get Aunt Judy,” he said. “I’m gonna keep it easy.”

Jason and Travis, 34, launched their NFL commentary podcast last year to dish on the best weekly plays of the game. Since Travis started dating Swift, the “New Heights” podcast episodes have become a place to recap their public date nights and her attendance at his Kansas City Chiefs games.

Travis first expressed interest in the Grammy winner during a July episode of his podcast, revealing he failed to gift her a DIY friendship bracelet after he went to her Eras Tour concert at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium. The pair eventually connected and went on a couple of private dates before Travis invited her to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift attended her first Chiefs game last month, sitting in his private box next to his mother, Donna Kelce.

“Shout-out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Travis gushed on the podcast days later. “I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family. She looked amazing … and on top of that, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. We script it all, ladies and gentlemen. It was absolutely electric.”

He continued: “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

Swift has since stepped out at two more Chiefs games earlier this month, all decked out in Chiefs merch. She and Travis then went on a series of public dinner dates in New York City last weekend after surprise appearances on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Jason, who is married to Kylie Kelce, gushed on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of “New Heights” that his brother is definitely displaying prime “boyfriend material” during the date nights.

While Swift has not publicly addressed the new romance, a source told Us Weekly earlier this month that “she is falling for him more and more” as they continue getting to know each other.

“[Travis] goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can,” the insider exclusively told Us at the time. “Taylor couldn’t believe the massive bouquet of flowers Travis sent to her just because. He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success.”