While Swifties were freaking out about Taylor Swift‘s arrival at the October 12 game, Erin Andrews was shocked to see the singer wearing a windbreaker from her WEAR by Erin Andrews apparel line.

The sports commentator, 45, said she had no idea Swift, 33, would model her football merch. “I wasn’t even thinking about it,” she said to cohost Charissa Thompson on the Friday October 20 episode of the “Calm Down With Erin and Charissa” podcast. “I was more excited that she was coming because it was your game. We have a friendship with Travis [Kelce]. I was excited about all that. Like, maybe you go have a chicken finger with ketchup and ranch with her because let’s be honest, you and I are waiting for our suite invite even though we can’t ever go.”

Thompson added, “Don’t think we didn’t send the text to him. We’re ready to hang out whenever you are!’ He’s in love. He’s busy.”

As was Andrews, who was busy preparing for work when the news came in.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it,” she shared. “[Chiefs defensive lineman] Nick Bosa is calling me in 10 minutes so I can take notes for the 49ers – Browns game … [Then, a video] scrolls up on my Instagram, and she’s so cute walking in with her little skirt and boots — I want those boots, by the way — and her cute little top and her red lipstick — which I want to start wearing, but I know I can’t — and then I was like, ‘Wait wait, is that? Is that? I don’t know!'”

After she verified with multiple people on her team that Swift was in fact in a Kansas City Chiefs WEAR by Erin Andrews windbreaker, Andrews was over the moon.

“Long story short, we finally confirm, we finally see it, we finally figure it out. I’m screaming my brains out,” Andrews admitted. “Nick Bosa calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey Erin, how are you?’ and I said, ‘You know, Nick, when Taylor Swift shows up to the Thursday night game in your windbreaker, you’re great.’ I mean, I couldn’t be better, how are you and your defense?'”

Swift first appeared at an NFL game in September after Kelce, 34, publicly invited her to watch him “rock the stage” at Arrowhead Stadium after he saw her Eras Tour stop there in July. As their romance heated up, the Grammy winner later appeared at the October 1 and October 12 games, and they were pictured holding hands days later while in New York City together.

Andrews revealed earlier this month that she sent her collection to Swift in the hopes that the singer might be photographed in the brand while supporting her new man. “I hope to God she puts something on that we have that we’ve sent,” she told Variety days after Swift attended her first Chiefs game. “Her fans, they’re so powerful. They just want to get close to whatever she’s associated with. I find it fascinating.”

The sports reporter has been a big supporter of Swift’s romance with Kelce, 34. Andrews joked about getting the ball rolling for Kelce on her podcast back in August.

“Travis was very open about not getting to meet her,” Andrews said during Monday, October 16, appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, referring to Kelce’s Eras Tour recap on his own “New Heights” podcast in July. “And so we were just being really candid because we love him. We’re good friends of his. And we just were like, ‘Taylor, date this guy.’”

She joked: “We hope to officiate the wedding. We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things.”

An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the two are getting serious. “They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” the source said. “Friends think they’re in love.”