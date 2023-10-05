The Jason and Travis Kelce podcast has become so popular, now LeBron James is begging to be on the program.

“@newheightshow Crazy I can’t get a invite to join yall fantastic show!” the 4-time NBA champion wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, October 4. “Is it because you guys are truly the Kings of NE Ohio and I claim to be? Be honest!. Seriously you guys are AWESOME!!”

Like James, 38, the Kelce brothers, Travis 34, and Jason, 35, grew up in Ohio. LeBron was born in Akron, and the brothers hail from Westlake (a suburb of Cleveland). After Jason replied that Travis was supposed to ask James to join, the tight end made it clear that he was ecstatic that the basketball icon wanted to be on their podcast.

“Appreciate ya Bron. We’d be honored to have you bless the show!” the Kansas City Chief football star tweeted on Wednesday. “It’s only right to get Northeast Ohio’s finest on and talk some ball baby! Let’s make it happen!!”

“Open invite anytime,” the “New Heights” podcast account added, prompting numerous responses.

“@KingJames it’s too big to just have him on as a video podcast. It needs to be done in person at a venue with an audience perhaps in the Cleveland area,” one person tweeted.

Another follower wrote, “Gentlemen, congrats. Number 1 podcast for however many weeks it’s been is huge. LeBron requesting to be on is whatever the highest level of sports talk is called. Get Beckham, Simone Biles, Serena Williams, and Dale Jr and you’ll easily go down as the biggest in history.”

“LeBron x Kelce Brothers — YES. Let’s get a date so I can go ahead and mark it on my calendar,” a third fan responded.

One user joked that James may be “using” the NFL brothers “for clout” as the show gains listeners amid Travis’ rumored romance with Taylor Swift — and the podcast’s X account had a quick response.

“Are we about to put LeBron James on the map?” the account humorously replied, referencing the notion that Travis was put “on the map” by the media attention over his relationship with Swift, 33.

The pop star was in Kansas City on September 24 to watch the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 41-10. The next week, Swift attended the team’s 23-20 victory over the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday October 1, and she was a center of attention on the TV broadcast.

While recapping the weekend on the Wednesday episode of their “New Heights” podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed whether the NFL has taken the frenzy too far.

“Is the NFL overdoing it?” asked Jason, who told his brother to give his “honest opinion” regardless of his “feelings for Taylor.”

Travis responded: “I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game. I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching. But at the same time, I think … they’re overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially in my situation.”