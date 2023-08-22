LeBron James treated son Bronny to a night out with Drake following the teen’s recent health scare.

The father-son pair attended Drake’s concert at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Monday, August 21. As he walked out of the tunnel toward the stage, Drake, 36, was flanked by James, 38, and James’ eldest son, 18.

“🦉The Boy and The King👑,” read a tweet from the arena’s official account on Monday night. The post included a video of the trio walking together through the crowd.

Later in his performance, Drake showered James with praise. “In 2009, when nobody believed in anything I had going on, [LeBron] showed up to a release party for a mixtape that was called So Far Gone,” he told the audience. “He came all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I could live my dreams.”

Drake said the show felt like a full-circle moment. “Tonight, however many years later, it’s an honor to be inside his building while we’re both still on this Earth. I gotta do this building justice tonight,” he continued. “So I came to L.A. and I’m about to give you everything I got, I promise you that.”

James, who has played for the Los Angeles Lakers since 2018, later gave fans a glimpse of the VIP treatment he and Bronny received. “@lobos1707 x 🦉 type of night!!!” he wrote via his Instagram Story while celebrating at an afterparty that had a bar fully stocked with Lobos, his own brand of tequila.

The outing came nearly one month after Bronny (born LeBron James Jr.) was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at the University of Southern California, where he is currently a freshman. A spokesperson for the family told Us Weekly on July 25 that Bronny was “in stable condition” and had left the ICU.

Two days later, Bronny’s consulting cardiologist, Dr. Merije Chukumerije, announced in a statement that he was discharged from the hospital. “Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support,” the doctor noted.

James acknowledged fans who expressed their well-wishes as his son recovered. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he tweeted on July 27. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.”

While assuring his followers that the James family was “together, safe and healthy,” James added, “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑.”

Along with Bronny, James shares son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8, with wife Savannah James.