Athletes with an aesthetic! NBA players know how to command attention on and off the court.

While fans adore seeing their favorite players dressed in vibrant jerseys and matching shorts, nothing beats basking in their personal style. One of the most stylish studs is Oklahoma City Thunder player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Canada native is known to rock anything from neon Louis Vuitton suits and fur-lined coats to chunky necklaces and extravagant shades.

At the 2023 Met Gala, the point guard looked extra handsome in a Thom Browne outfit. The theme that year was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which honored the late Chanel designer. Gilgeous-Alexander was covered in — a nod to Lagerfeld’s notorious designs. His outfit featured a white top, black pants, pearl necklaces and matching coats.

Another handsome NBA player is LeBron James, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers. James dazzles Us in everything from casual clothes to classy tuxedos. The Trainwreck actor looked hunky at the Hustle premiere in June 2022. For the Los Angeles event, the Ohio native rocked a navy-blue shirt and matching pants, brown suede jacket, colorful bracelets, white sneakers and black shades. He posed alongside wife Savannah James, who looked gorgeous in a brown leather corset and plaid pants.

James wore another noteworthy look in June 2018. He entered Game One of the NBA finals in a Thom Browne suit. At the time, the athlete was playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who all wore similar suits. The getup consisted of a white shirt, navy jacket and tie and cropped pants. The trousers stopped above the knee, showing off the player’s muscular legs and striped socks.

We can’t forget about Dwyane Wade — who doesn’t only have killer basketball skills but also a keen eye for fashion. The former Miami Heat player was the talk of the night at the 2023 Met Gala. He stunned in a monochromatic look featuring a leather vest and gloves, black cape and silver jewelry. The Illinois native arrived with wife Gabrielle Union, who had a matching look of her own. For her part, the Bring It On star sported a crimson-colored gown and textured coat. To finish the look, she added gold necklaces, smokey eyeshadow and long curly hair.

We’re taking a look back at the most stylish NBA players of all time. Keep scrolling to see these looks and more!