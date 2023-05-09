Courtside couture! While NBA games are all about the nail-biting plays and energetic cheers, they also bring seriously stylish ensembles from Hollywood’s A-listers.

One of the most talked about courtside outfits is Jennifer Lopez’s casual sideline glam in December 2021. The “On the Floor” singer was cuddled up with now-husband Ben Affleck while watching the Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Game in Los Angeles. The Shotgun Wedding actress wore a trendy pair of jeans and denim jacket, topping the fit off a pair of hoop earrings, charm bracelet and black boots. The Air actor wrapped his arm around Lopez while he wore a black hoodie and jeans.

While some stars opt for a more casual style while sitting on the sidelines at an NBA game, others aim for spotlight-stealing fits. Winnie Harlow had Us swooning at the Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns game in December 2022. For the Washington D.C. event, the supermodel posed in a royal blue outfit styled by Maeve Reilly. The America’s Next Top Model alum’s ensemble featured a cutout crop top and matching mini skirt, thigh-high stiletto boots, a sparkly clutch and jacket that cascaded to the ground. At the game, she held a bedazzled basketball to commemorate the team’s 25th year playing.

To add even more drama to the outfit, the Canada native sported smokey eyeshadow, gold jewelry and had her hair pulled into a glamorous half-up style. The rest of her brunette tresses were worn down and styled in a bubble braid by celebrity hairstylist Morgan Mills.

Gabrielle Union, meanwhile, looked casual and chic at the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in April 2023. The Cheaper by the Dozen actress paired a leather jacket with brown trousers and a black top while sitting next to her husband, former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. The athlete, for his part, looked extra handsome in a matching black jacket and pants and white undershirt. He completed the getup with fashionable sunglasses and a gold chain.

Kim Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner also chose to rock casual fits at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors playoff game in May 2023. The Skims founder enjoyed watching the basketball game in an “I Love Nerds” printed tee and distressed baggy jeans. She topped the ensemble off with a cross necklace, long nails and slicked back ponytail. Jenner, on the other hand, looked edgy at the Crypto.com Arena in a leather jacket, black shirt, smokey eyeshadow and chunky gold rings.

