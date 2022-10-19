Gabrielle Union is not only a beloved movie star, but a celebrated style icon. Through the years, the actress has dazzled Us with her fashion on and off the red carpet.

The Nebraska native first emerged onto the scene in the ’90s, starring in several classics like Bring It On, She’s All That and 10 Things I Hate About You. As she rose to fame, so did her reputation as a force in fashion.

On and off the screen, Union never fails to look chic. From gorgeous ball gowns to sleek suits, she always manages to stay on trend. Her street style is just as eye-catching. She can be seen in everything from flowy pants and sports bras to pinstripe blazers and pleated skirts. She has also been known to rock a timeless Canadian suit as well as bold pops of color to catch the eye.

One of Union’s most standout looks came at the 2019 Met Gala. The Being Mary Jane alum opted for a diamond-adorned gown by Dundas that featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. Her long hair was pulled back and covered with a face-framing cap. She layered the sheer frock with a matching cape and completed the look with leather gloves and Jimmy Choo heels.

Another noteworthy ensemble was the Vivienne Westwood design she rocked at the Toronto Film Festival in September 2022. The simple A-line gown showed off her figure with a strapless neckline and a tight bodice. The timeless piece was paired with subtle rings and a chunky pearl choker with a rhinestone centerpiece. Her smokey eye makeup matched the black dress but didn’t take away from it. She finalized the look with open-toe heels.

Additionally, she shows her love for fashion by working behind the scenes. She has clothing lines with New York & Company and Fashion to Figure and offers hair products at Walmart and Sally Beauty by her brand Flawless by Gabrielle Union.

In September 2021, the Breaking In actress opened up about her clothing line with InStyle, sharing that she “wanted to not only create pieces that were versatile for each person but versatile for every occasion.” The affordable clothing line ranges in sizes from 0-20 and includes pieces that are perfect for a night out or in the office.

Union always looks like a masterpiece, and we’re taking a look back at her most iconic looks.

Keep scrolling to see how Union’s style evolved through the years: