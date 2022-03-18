Introducing, the Baker family! Cheaper By the Dozen is back and better than ever with a new cast. The Disney+ remake — which premiered on Friday, March 18 — stars Gabrielle Union (Zoey Baker) and Zach Braff (Paul Baker) as the matriarch and patriarch of a giant blended family.

Per the streaming service’s official synopsis, the movie is a “fresh take” on the 2003 film of the same name. The logline reads, “It is the story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.”

It was first announced in December 2020 that Union — who also serves as an executive producer on the project — would be at the forefront of the Disney+ remake with Braff’s casting news coming a little over a month later in January 2021.

“When I first read the script … I wanted to be a part of something that our whole family could watch together and, you’ve seen some of my work, I don’t do a lot of family-friendly type of stuff,” the Bring It On alum told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere. “So, I felt not only was it the perfect time for my own family but I think it’s the perfect time for all the families who want to see different kinds of folks and different kinds of families reflected and celebrated on screen.”

When it came time to cast the kids, Union and Braff’s onscreen brood of 10 children — rounding out the family’s dozen — was announced in February 2021.

Caylee Blosenski (Harley Baker), for one, told J-14 that working alongside her costars was an “amazing” experience, noting that Union gave her “so much advice” while Braff was “so funny.”

The up-and-coming star added, “He came to set with different jokes every day and really brightened up the room. … I don’t know how they did it.”

Although she played a mom of 10 in the film, Union also told ET that she couldn’t do it in real life.

“[The kids would be like], ‘Mom went to the store, and in six years she hasn’t returned!'” she joked, calling the Baker family a “whole different animal.”

Union continued, “I think we are at max capacity at the Wade-Union household and that’s why Zoey Baker is a fictitious character!” referring to herself and husband Dwyane Wade.

Keep scrolling to meet the Cheaper By the Dozen cast.