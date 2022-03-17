A family affair! Gabrielle Union brought her husband, Dwayne Wade, and two of their kids to the Cheaper By the Dozen premiere.

“Family Over Everything,” the actress, 49, captioned Wednesday, March 16, Instagram photos with the 40-year-old athlete, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 3.

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author went on to write in a separate social media upload that she was “feeling” her matching outfit with her toddler, with the L.A.’s Finest alum’s top and skirt made of the same pattern as her youngest child’s dress.

As for Zaya, the teenager sported a floral bra top with a matching jacket and shorts. Her father paired a black sweater with striped pants to the event.

News broke in January that the Shady Baby author would star in the Disney+ film alongside Zach Braff. On Thursday, Union told E! News that she can relate to her character, Zoe Baker, because the project shows “what is it to coparent effectively.”

The Bring It On star, who is the stepmother to Zaire, 20, Zaya and Xavier, 8, explained, “As we’re dealing with our former spouses, how do you establish a real boundary? What’s fair, not fair? [The movie shows] how great it can work when we actually center the needs and peace of the children and not the adults. So that was relatable. [We’re all just] trying to figure it out. That’s the beauty of the movie. None of us have all the answers. Sometimes we need to humble ourselves and say, ‘I don’t know but how can we fix it together.'”

That same day, the Nebraska native explained to Entertainment Tonight why she was not prepared for Kaavia to watch the flick.

The little one is “brutally honest” and “a little roast comedian,” the University of California Los Angeles grad joked, adding, “I’m waiting until the bitter end. She’s gonna see it at the premiere. The woman told me to my face that my breath stinks, so I’ve got to hold off on this movie, make sure she’s in a good mood. Otherwise, I don’t know what kind of grade she’s gonna give us.”

Union’s comments referenced a viral video earlier this month of Kaavia letting her mom know that her breath smelled by breathing into her hand and sniffing it over and over. “It be your own kids,” the You Got Anything Stronger? captioned the funny footage on March 1. “@kaaviajames is something else.”

Keep scrolling to see the Being Mary Jane alum rocking the red carpet with Kaavia, Zaya and Wade.