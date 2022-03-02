Shady baby is living up to her namesake! Gabrielle Union’s 3-year-old daughter, Kaavia, isn’t afraid to tell her mom that her breath stinks.

The toddler told the actress, 49, to blow into her hand and sniff in a Tuesday, March 1, Instagram video. “Watch this,” the little one said.

When the Nebraska native asked whether that was “because [her] breath stinks,” Kaavia replied, “Yeah.” Union then asked her daughter how to remedy the situation, and Kaavia instructed her to blow in her hand before smiling at the camera.

“It be your own kids,” the You Got Anything Stronger? author captioned the hilarious footage. “@kaaviajames is something else.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge’s husband, Dwyane Wade, commented on the social media upload with a laughing-crying emoji, while his 14-year-old daughter, Zaya, wrote, “Loooool.”

Union and the former professional basketball player, 40, welcomed their baby girl via surrogate in November 2018 after suffering multiple miscarriages. The retired athlete is also the father of Zaire, 20, Zaya, and Xavier, 8, from previous relationships.

The Illinois native’s youngest quickly earned the nickname Shady Baby, and her parents even published a May 2021 children’s book of the same name.

“She has a whole personality,” Wade exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2019. “Kaavia looks like me, acts like [Gabrielle]. … She’s very particular about everything just like her mother, very particular, but I love it because she lets you know who she is and what she wants, what she don’t want. It makes it easier for me to be like, ‘Oh, you don’t want that? Cool.’”

The following month, Union gushed exclusively to Us about her “amazing” daughter.

“I’m so glad that me and my husband and our family just kept trying and plugging away and hoping and praying,” the We’re Going to Need More Wine author said in August 2019, referencing her previous fertility struggle. “She’s all of our dreams come true.”

The L.A.’s Finest alum noted at the time that she doesn’t feel any guilt as a working mom raising Kaavia, explaining, “Being able to have the job that I love and the baby that I dreamed of [is great]. I’m a better mom because I’m able to go away and do what I love. Even if I failed miserably, I’m following my dreams. … I would be less of a mother if I didn’t set out every day to try to make my dreams come true and other people’s dreams come true.”

