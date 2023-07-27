LeBron James and his oldest son, LeBron James Jr. (a.k.a. Bronny), are feeling the love from their family and fans after the teenager’s recent health scare.

“I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” LeBron, 38, wrote via Twitter on Thursday, July 27. “We feel you and I’m so grateful.”

The Los Angeles Lakers player confirmed that “everyone [is] doing great” after Bronny’s hospitalization on Monday, July 24.

“We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love,” LeBron continued. “Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑.”

Bronny, 18, was rushed to the hospital on Monday after he suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family told Us Weekly on Tuesday. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

The family’s statement continued: “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Bronny — who committed to USC for basketball in May ahead of his high school graduation that same month — is the eldest child of LeBron and his wife, Savannah James. The couple, who are high school sweethearts, also share son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8. (The pair tied the knot in 2013 after more than 10 years together.)

Shortly after news broke of Bronny’s condition, Bryce shared a subtle message of support for his big brother on Tuesday, July 25.

Bryce, who plays high school basketball, posted a sweet throwback snap via his Instagram Story of the brothers walking side by side. He captioned it with a big red heart emoji.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

One month before his hospitalization, Bronny moved to the USC campus to begin practicing with the basketball team. The school announced his arrival via social media in June.

That same month, the Trojans revealed that Bronny will be wearing the No. 6 on his jersey for the upcoming season. LeBron, for his part, has worn No. 6 and No. 23 during his professional career.

While Bronny seems to be happily following in his father’s athletic footsteps, it’s LeBron who has been vocal about wanting to share the NBA stage with his firstborn.

“I need to be on the floor with my boy, I got to be on the floor with Bronny,” LeBron told ESPN in January. “Either in the same uniform or a matchup against him. I don’t mean like [guarding one another all game] — because he’s a point guard and … now I’m playing center or whatever the team needs from me. But I would love to do the whole Ken Griffey Sr. and [Ken Griffey] Jr. thing. That would be ideal for sure.”

To play against or beside his son, LeBron would have to remain in the league for the 2024-2025 season, which is when Bronny will first be eligible to be drafted.