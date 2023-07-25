LeBron James’ eldest son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr., was recently hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.

The 18-year-old was rushed to the hospital following a basketball workout at the University of Southern California on Monday, July 24. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for the James family told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 25. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Bronny — whom LeBron, 38, and his wife, Savannah James, welcomed in October 2004 — is currently in his freshman year at USC and is a member of the school’s basketball team. (The couple also share son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8.)

The family’s spokesperson continued: “LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

According to TMZ, 911 was called to USC’s Galen Center on Monday morning, after which an unconscious Bronny was transported to the hospital via ambulance. The incident was reportedly a Code 3 emergency, meaning the ambulance’s lights and sirens were used en route to the hospital.

Bronny has followed in his famous father’s athletic footsteps from a young age, Earlier this year, he participated in McDonald’s 2023 All-American Game, which sees the top U.S. high school basketball players going head-to-head.

Weeks before his high school graduation on May 26, Bronny announced he had committed to attending USC and would be joining the Trojans basketball family. “Fight On✌🏾#committed,” he captioned Instagram pics of himself in the USC basketball locker room, as well as himself sporting the team’s red and gold uniform.

The team celebrated its newest member via Instagram one month later, captioning pics of Bronny on campus, “@bronny has arrived 🏠✌️.”

While Bronny sported the No. 0 in his May commitment announcement, the Trojans revealed in June that he is officially wearing the No. 6 on his jersey. (His father has worn both No. 23 and No. 6 throughout his own career.)

Outside of the world of basketball, Bronny is also a member of the esports organization FaZe Clan, with whom he appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in June 2021. The then-16-year-old made his magazine debut at an earlier age than LeBron, who appeared on his first Sports Illustrated cover in February 2002.

“When he got on the cover, I was like, ‘You know I was younger than you, right?’” LeBron quipped during an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! at the time. “And then he did some research — all these kids got all these phones, which we didn’t have when I was growing up — he was like, ‘Dad, no, you were six months older than me. Now I’m the youngest guy in the household on Sports Illustrated.’”

LeBron has previously expressed his desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA. “My last year will be played with my son,” he told The Athletic in February 2022. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”