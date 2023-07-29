LeBron James’ eldest son, Bronny James, was spotted for the first time since he was hospitalized for cardiac arrest.

The basketball icon, 38, and Bronny, 18, joined their brood at dinner at Santa Monica’s Giorgio Baldi on Friday, July 28, according to photos obtained by TMZ. LeBron looked casual in a “Midwest Kids” hoodie and olive green trousers, while Bronny opted for a white sweatshirt and black pants. They were accompanied by LeBron’s wife, Savannah James, and their younger children, Bryce, 16, and Zhuri, 8.

The next morning, Lebron revealed that Bronny was getting stronger while hanging out with his siblings. “GRAND RISING!! God Is Great! @bronny YOU ARE AMAZING!!! Simple as that,” Lebron wrote via Instagram on Saturday, July 29, sharing footage of Bronny playing the piano. “Keep going Young 🤴🏾!!! We’re here right with you every step of the way! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

The James family’s outing comes one day after Bronny was discharged from the hospital following his recent health scare.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Dr. Merije Chukumerije, a cardiologist who worked on Bronny’s case, said in a Thursday, July 27, statement. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

News broke on Monday, July 24, that Bronny was rushed to the emergency room after he suffered cardiac arrest during his basketball practice at the University of Southern California.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson for LeBron’s family told Us Weekly one day later on Tuesday, July 25. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

Three days later, LeBron revealed that his firstborn was on the road to recovery. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote via Twitter on Thursday. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

LeBron noted that he will “have more to say” when their family is “ready,” but was grateful for the widespread support that Bronny has received thus far.

Bronny, who graduated from high school this spring, signed with USC’s basketball team to play for them come fall.

“I’m super proud of him. Our family is proud of him. For me, personally, it is even more special to me because it is the first time for someone out of my family to go to college,” LeBron gushed to Spectrum SportsNet reporters in May. “Obviously, I didn’t go to college either. It is a proud moment to see my son go to college and he is the first one to go to college in my family so I’m super-duper proud, super emotional but just super-duper excited and happy for his journey.”