LeBron James‘ son Bronny James is back at home after suffering a cardiac arrest during a recent basketball practice.

Dr. Merije Chukumerije, the consulting cardiologist who worked with Bronny, 18, announced on Thursday, July 27, that the teenager was discharged and is now recuperating.

“Thanks to the swift and effective response by the USC athletics’ medical staff, Bronny James was successfully treated for a sudden cardiac arrest,” Chukumerjie said in a statement. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable. Mr. James was cared for promptly by highly-trained staff and has been discharged home, where he is resting. Although his workup will be ongoing, we are hopeful for his continued progress and are encouraged by his response, resilience, and his family and community support.”

Earlier this week, a rep for the James family confirmed that Bronny was rushed to the hospital on Monday, July 24, after working out with his college basketball team at the University of Southern California.

“Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital,” a spokesperson told Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 25. “He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information.”

LeBron, 38, shares Bronny with wife Savannah James, whom he wed in 2013 after the couple met in high school. The duo are also the parents of son Bryce, 16, and daughter Zhuri, 8.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Earlier on Thursday, LeBron gave fans an update on Bronny’s health, tweeting that “everyone [is] doing great” after Bronny’s health scare. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers. We feel you and I’m so grateful,” he tweeted. “We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang👑.”

LeBron has said that he hopes to one day play alongside Bronny in the NBA — a dream that Bronny wasn’t aware of until he heard his dad speak about it in an interview.

“We don’t even really talk about the future too much,” LeBron told Sports Illustrated in August 2022. “I put it in the air because I like to talk to the basketball gods out there and see if things can come to fruition. I’ve always set out goals in my career, talked to the basketball gods and they’ve listened to all of them. Hopefully they can listen to this last one, too.”