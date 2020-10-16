Another one! Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife, Amy Earnhardt, welcomed their second child, a daughter named Nicole, on Monday, October 12.

“We got a new addition,” the NASCAR driver, 46, said on the Thursday, October 15, episode of his “Dale Jr. Download” podcast. “We got a healthy baby girl.”

The Texas native, 38, announced in March that she and Dale had a little one on the way by sharing a video of Isla, 2, saying, “I’m gonna be a big sister.”

Amy went on to share footage of her husband seeing the toddler wearing her “Super Amazing Sister” tee for the first time. “What?” Dale asked his wife. Then, “How do you know it’s a girl?”

When the interior designer pointed out that Isla would be a “sister either way,” the North Carolina native said, “Oh, she’s the girl! Really? Oh, my God. This is a joke!”

The couple wed in 2016 and welcomed their daughter two years later. “She’s finally here! @DaleJr and I are officially parents to a beautiful baby girl, Isla Rose Earnhardt,” Amy tweeted at the time. “It feels like a dream. The best dream ever.”

The new dad added with a post of his own: “Everyone was right. It’s a new beginning. Now everything I do will be for her and Amy. So blessed.”

In April, the pair rang in Isla’s 2nd birthday. “We had a wonderful day celebrating our tiny girl. Happy ‘I be 2’ to you my love!” Amy wrote via Instagram. “Thank you SO much to all of our friends and family that came to make her day so special. Afterward she told me she had a ‘super happy Birthday.’”

Isla is a “very happy” kid, Dale told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2019. “She’s excited when someone comes in there in the morning. She wakes up at 7, she starts making noises, starts talking and cooing and playing. She kind of peeks over the bassinet for someone to come in there.”

He added at the time: “She knows right around 7:30, we’re going to walk in there. And the first person she sees, she just lights up and has this huge smile. It’s amazing. And so it just sets the tone for the rest of the day. No matter what happens in your day after that, you’re good.”