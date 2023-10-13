Goosebumps proves that creating a successful TV adaptation is all about incorporating the source material while still putting an original spin on the story.

The spooky series, which is streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, is the newest take on R. L. Stine‘s iconic book franchise. Goosebumps follows five teenagers who must work together after accidentally releasing supernatural forces. While trying to recapture the evil spirits, the group unlocks secrets into their parents’ past.

The newest approach to developing Stine’s vision hopes to satisfy lifelong fans while also catering to a broader audience.

“The brilliance of the Goosebumps books is that when you’re reading them at that age, you feel like you’re reading something that is a little bit too old for you. [You feel like] you shouldn’t be looking at that. That was important to us when we developed the show,” executive producer Pavun Shetty exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “We wanted to take those iconic stories that are R.L. Stein created and do a TV version that was a little bit elevated, with a little bit more intense scares and the humor was more sophisticated.”

Goosebumps used various books from the series to relate back to teens — and adults.

“We took a lot of issues that teens deal with today that are messy and awkward and frightening. We took a lot of issues that adults deal with today that are also messy and awkward,” Shetty continued. “Then [we] put those all together and threw a bunch of crazy stuff on top and made the series completely insane. We just wanted to have something that original fans of the Goosebumps books would like, but new people who are new to the franchise could also enjoy.”

Scroll down for the biggest book Easter eggs from the TV show: