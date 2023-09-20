Viewer beware, you’re in for a scare! With a trailer packed with jump scares and clear inspiration from some of our favorite R.L. Stine spine-tinglers, the new Goosebumps TV series is set to Slap(py).

Per the official synopsis, the upcoming show — which premieres on Disney+ and Hulu October 13 — follows “a group of five high schoolers [who] unleash supernatural forces upon their town … [and] must work together in order to save it.”

With Justin Long leading the cast as an English teacher who moves into an old haunted mansion, Goosebumps promises to bring the fear more than ever before.

Based on Stine’s best-selling YA series by the same name, Goosebumps first hit the screen in the mid-’90s with each episode centering around one book in the anthology series. Actors like Ryan Gosling and Hayden Christensen got their start on the show. Two decades later, Goosebumps got the big screen treatment with Jack Black starring as Stine in the 2015 Goosebumps movie, which was followed by Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween, three years later.

Related: Celebrities' Supernatural Encounters They see dead people, too! These celebrities have claimed that they have either seen or experienced a beyond-the-grave encounter, whether it be in a home, a bathroom, or the bedroom. Find out the spooky supernatural stories of stars like Jessica Alba, Kesha, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Keep scrolling to find out everything to know about the new Goosebumps TV show:

When Does ‘Goosebumps’ Premiere?

Goosebumps premieres on Friday, October 13 — no coincidence that it’s a Friday the 13th! — on Hulu and Disney+.

Who Is Starring in the New ‘Goosebumps’ Series?

Long leads the cast as English teacher Nathan Bratt. The series also features Rachael Harris, Tyson Dornn, Ben Cockell, Isa Briones, Rob Huebel, Miles McKenna, Zack Morris, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price.

What Is the Synopsis of the Show?

When Long’s character moves into a haunted house, he’s in for the surprise of his life — as are a group of five teens, who look into the all-too-mysterious death of Harold Biddle, who died 30 years prior (and lived in the mansion). Like the tagline reads, “Scarier than you remember,” the trailer features plenty of heart-in-your-throat moments that call back to some of the best books in the series.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

What ‘Goosebumps’ Books (and Characters) Will Be Referenced?

Considering the official poster for the series contains a creepy look at Slappy — the evil puppet from The Night of the Living Dummy books — fans can expect to see the wooden figure haunt his way through our cast of characters. The trailer centers around the spooky, predictive camera from Say Cheese and Die!, while the birdie from the Cuckoo Clock of Doom provides the perfect jump scare. Perhaps the most iconic of the original Goosebumps episodes, The Haunted Mask, will also play a role in the new series, as will the deep cut Go Eat Worms.