Some people mourn the end of summer, but the rest of Us are looking forward to a chill in the air — and on the big screen.

The arrival of fall always brings at least a few new horror movies, but this year, purveyors of spooky entertainment have really outdone themselves. In addition to new entries in stalwart franchises like Saw and The Exorcist, the season brings a new Eli Roth slasher and the long-awaited adaptation of video game Five Nights at Freddy’s.

If you’re looking for new blood, then turn to It Lives Inside, the debut feature from writer/director Bishal Dutta. Starring Never Have I Ever’s Megan Suri, the movie follows an Indian American high school girl who must embrace her family’s heritage in order to defeat a demon.

“It’s bringing those elements of our culture that we grew up with, these strange little superstitions, and now infecting the American public and the international public with these things,” Dutta told Collider in July. “I think that’s what’s so great about horror films. In a way, culturally, we’re sharing commonalities, but we’re also sharing these differences.”

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to all the horror movies debuting this fall: