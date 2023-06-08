It’s time to say goodbye to the gang at Sherman Oaks High. Never Have I Ever wrapped up with its fourth and final season — but not before delivering an epic sendoff for its characters.

The Netflix comedy, which premiered in April 2020, follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American teenage girl mourning the death of her father (Sendhil Ramamurthy) while also dealing with the typical stresses of high school life: Her crush on Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), defeating nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) and nurturing her friendships with BFFs Eleanor (Ramona Young) and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez).

While Devi begins the series as a high school sophomore, creator Mindy Kaling felt that seeing the character through graduation was the right time to say goodbye.

“Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense,” the Office alum told Entertainment Tonight in April 2022. “There are some things are built-in doing a high school show that felt like, ‘OK this is time.’”

Season 4, which premiered in June 2023, centers around Devi’s senior year before she and her friends head off to college. Showrunner Lang Fisher, for her part, told The Wrap that the show’s final eight episodes would focus on closing a chapter on all the characters fans have come to love.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Season 4 is so fun and great and is a real epic senior year,” she gushed to the outlet in August 2022. “Everybody gets to have a great send-off and has a great final season journey.”

For Devi, that means — spoiler alert! — getting accepted to her dream school of Princeton and finally admitting her feelings for longtime nemesis/love interest Ben. In August 2022, Ramakrishnan opened up about the perks of Never Have I Ever getting a proper sendoff. ​

“We are very blessed to know it’s our final season so we can wrap it up with an ending that is the ending rather than be told one day: ‘By the way, that’s the ending. Peace out, you’re not coming back.’ You know? I’m a firm believer that when the story is done, the story is done,” she told Shondaland at the time. “We don’t need to overdo it or keep pushing it along. I trust Mindy more than anyone in the industry — if she thinks it’s right, it’s probably right.”

While the hit teen comedy certainly wraps up everyone’s story by the time the final credits roll, it does seemingly leave an open door for more of Devi’s stories to be told in the future. The final moments of the series, which feature Devi cozied up in her dorm room with Ben, fade to black as John McEnroe — who has narrated the show since the pilot — says, “This is John McEnroe, signing off … For now.”

Keep scrolling to where the characters of Never Have I Ever ended up (for now):