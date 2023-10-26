Patrick Mahomes wants to do a secret handshake with teammate Travis Kelce after Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) and Taylor Swift went viral for theirs.
“I need to talk to Travis, because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet,” Patrick, 28 said during a radio interview with Kansas City’s KCSP (610 AM) on Thursday, October 26. “So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us. So we’re gonna have to get on the whiteboard, and we’re gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs.”
Radio host Carrington Harrison told Patrick that he hopes to see this new handshake the next time Kelce, 34, catches a touchdown pass from the quarterback. This week, the Chiefs are traveling to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday, October 29 and there’s potential the football players could unveil their handshake there.
“Yeah, we’re gonna work on it,” Patrick promised. “We’ll get it ready for you.”
Patrick’s desire for a choreographed routine comes less than a week after Brittany, 28, and Swift, 33, debuted theirs at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. The duo performed their gesture after the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Swift and Brittany slapped hands and did a side bump as they cheered on their team at Arrowhead Stadium.
Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Brittany has “grown fairly close” to Swift as she’s attended more Chiefs games this season. So far, Swift has come to four matches and has been spotted chatting and laughing with Brittany in the Chiefs’ suite.
“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider told Us at the time. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”
The source also noted that Patrick and Kelce being “best friends’ makes Swift and Brittany’s dynamic even “better” as they “love cheering on their men together.”
While Swift and Brittany’s friendship began recently, Patrick and Kelce have been close for years. In the first game Swift attended at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick knew Kelce wanted to look good on the field so he could impress the Grammy winner.
“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Patrick told Erin Andrews after the September game. “He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”