Patrick Mahomes wants to do a secret handshake with teammate Travis Kelce after Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) and Taylor Swift went viral for theirs.

“I need to talk to Travis, because me and Travis don’t even have a handshake yet,” Patrick, 28 said during a radio interview with Kansas City’s KCSP (610 AM) on Thursday, October 26. “So I mean, they’re ahead of the game on us. So we’re gonna have to get on the whiteboard, and we’re gonna figure out a handshake so that we can try to one up theirs.”

Radio host Carrington Harrison told Patrick that he hopes to see this new handshake the next time Kelce, 34, catches a touchdown pass from the quarterback. This week, the Chiefs are traveling to Denver to face the Broncos on Sunday, October 29 and there’s potential the football players could unveil their handshake there.

“Yeah, we’re gonna work on it,” Patrick promised. “We’ll get it ready for you.”

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Are BFF Goals On and Off the NFL Gridiron Football tight ends function to protect their quarterback in the middle of NFL plays, and few do it better than Travis Kelce. Kelce has been the Kansas City Chiefs’ top tight end since 2013, four years before Patrick Mahomes signed with the Missouri team as a quarterback. “Obviously, I get here at the beginning of […]

Patrick’s desire for a choreographed routine comes less than a week after Brittany, 28, and Swift, 33, debuted theirs at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. The duo performed their gesture after the Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second quarter. Swift and Brittany slapped hands and did a side bump as they cheered on their team at Arrowhead Stadium.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Brittany has “grown fairly close” to Swift as she’s attended more Chiefs games this season. So far, Swift has come to four matches and has been spotted chatting and laughing with Brittany in the Chiefs’ suite.

“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider told Us at the time. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”

The source also noted that Patrick and Kelce being “best friends’ makes Swift and Brittany’s dynamic even “better” as they “love cheering on their men together.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Which Celebs Ship Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce — And Which Stars Don't? It seems as if (almost) all of Hollywood and the NFL are in need of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce friendship bracelets. Ever since Kelce tried to meet Swift at one of her Eras Tour performances in July 2023 — he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but she had […]

While Swift and Brittany’s friendship began recently, Patrick and Kelce have been close for years. In the first game Swift attended at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick knew Kelce wanted to look good on the field so he could impress the Grammy winner.

“I knew I had to get it to Trav,” Patrick told Erin Andrews after the September game. “He does his own thing and just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone as much as all the Swifties wanted him to.”