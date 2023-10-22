Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes (née Matthews) look like fast friends — and they now have a handshake to prove it.
The pair showed off their new celebration routine after the Kansas City Chiefs scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22. Swift returned to Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on new beau, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — marking her fourth appearance at his games.
This isn’t the only time that Swift and Brittany, 28, — who’s married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — have been seen celebrating the team. When Kelce, 34, caught a 20-yard pass during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos on October 12, the duo shared a sweet hug.
Their friendship seems to transcend cheering on their partners, too. Swift and Brittany enjoyed a girl’s night out with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner in New York City last month ahead of the Chiefs v. New York Jets game. The next day, the group supported the team alongside Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman.
A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Patrick and Brittany, who tied the knot in March 2022, have been “huge fans” of Swift” — and even attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City in July. (Kelce also attended the concert, where he attempted and failed to give the “Cruel Summer” singer his number via a friendship bracelet.)
“Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period of time,” the insider told Us. “Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great.”
They continued: “The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together.”
Swift and Kelce made their connection public when she came to support Kelce during a game against the Chicago Bears in September, and friends think they could be ready to take the next big step in their relationship — saying the “L word.”
“They’re really happy. They’re not saying they’re in love yet. But it’s obvious to her friends they’re heading in that direction,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly last week. “Friends think they’re in love.”
They continued: “Taylor is really happy and excited about Travis. She’s at the relationship stage where she looks forward to seeing him, getting calls from him, spending time with him. She has butterflies in her stomach and she hasn’t had that in a while. She feels safe and comfortable around him physically and emotionally.”