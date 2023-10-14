Jason Kelce’s eldest daughter, Wyatt, is a big fan of his teammate A.J. Brown’s hot pink football cleats.

“Kelce daughter, it was so cute,” Brown, 26, gushed in a Friday, October 13, TikTok video on the Philadelphia Eagles’ account. “My daughter does the same thing [and] always points out my shoes, but that video was so cute.”

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, had uploaded a video earlier this week of their 4-year-old daughter “avoiding [her] nap,” by watching a replay of the October 8 football game.

“I just saw the pink shoes,” Wyatt quipped at one point in the clip, referring to wide receiver Brown’s brightly colored cleats. “I see the pink shoes again!”

Brown explained Friday that he opts for colorful shoes so that his three-year-old daughter, Jersee, can spot him on the field. (Brown shares Jersee and son A.J. Jr., 12 months, with partner Kelsey Riley.)

Jason, 35, noted in the TikTok video that he found Kylie’s video to be “adorable,” but that doesn’t mean he will follow in his teammate’s footsteps. “I am not wearing pink shoes,” he said. “I don’t want her to confuse me for AJ.”

Jason added: “Let me tell you, it’s brilliant marketing. If you can hold the attention of a child, you’re grabbing the attention of everybody else too.”

Jason and Kylie, 31, share three daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 7 months. The three Kelce girls frequently watch their dad’s football games — as long as the kickoff is before their bedtime.

“They watch the ones that are at an appropriate time of day. If it’s a night game [or] even if it’s an 8:15 start, I’ll let them stay up and watch for a little bit,” Kylie said during a September episode of Jason’s “New Heights” podcast with his brother, Travis Kelce. “Because at the very least, they’ll see him [on TV] for a couple drives and then they’ll go to bed.”

She added: “They understand that when there’s green jerseys on the field, that’s Dad and vice versa, they do understand that when there’s a red jersey on the field, that it’s Uncle Trav’s team.”

Wyatt and Elliotte even got to attend the 2023 Super Bowl in February, where Jason’s Eagles played Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs. The kids — clad in custom Eagles overall dresses — were ultimately disappointed to see their team lose the game.

“I didn’t want Uncle Travie to win,” Wyatt quipped to Jason in Prime Video’s Kelce documentary, which was filmed after the NFL championship concluded. Kylie then told her husband that their daughter also loudly said that when the game ended.

“She announced that on the bus, ‘I didn’t want Uncle Travie to win,’” Kylie added. “They really lightened the mood.”