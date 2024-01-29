Kylie Kelce feels a “little guilty” about being in the spotlight thanks to her husband Jason Kelce’s football success — but she’s happy to use her platform to help girls feel empowered.

During a Good Morning America segment that aired on Monday, January 29, Kylie, 31, explained that her newfound fan attention sparked a partnership with Dove for its self-esteem project for young female athletes.

“I am now hyper aware of how I talk about myself and my body,” she explained. “Not only in front of my daughters, but in front of my players.”

Kylie is a high school field hockey coach who works with young women daily and then comes home to her and Jason’s three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 11 months.

“I think it’s important to model that positive body talk about yourself because then they are taking that away from what you’re doing,” Kylie continued, noting that body positivity starts by looking within yourself.

That outlook is something Kylie hopes to instill in her girls as they grow. “We’re making it a point right now to emphasize a positive tone when we talk about anything bodywise,” Kylie shared. “Like our one daughter will sort of rub her belly and I’m like, ‘Oh, that is the most beautiful belly I’ve ever seen.'”

Kylie and Jason, 36, tied the knot in 2018 after meeting on Tinder. While Kylie has been a big supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles center throughout their relationship, it wasn’t until last year that their family was thrust even more into the public eye.

In February 2023, Jason and the Eagles played in the Super Bowl against his brother, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs. The brothers made history as the first set of siblings to play against each other in the big game.

While Travis, 34, and the Chiefs won, both brothers have been reaping the rewards of fame. Jason and Travis have become fixtures on the commercial circuit and their mom, Donna Kelce, has gained her own followers.

The family’s stardom grew even more when Travis began dating Taylor Swift in summer 2023. Swift, 34, attended her first Chiefs game that fall and has continued to make headlines for cheering on her boyfriend as he fought to make it back to the Super Bowl.

Jason and Kylie met Swift for the first time earlier this month while watching Travis play the Buffalo Bills. During the game, Jason was spotted shirtless, drinking beer and screaming for his brother in a VIP suite.

“The first time he jumped out of the suite, I was, ‘You know what, go ahead. That’s my husband!’” Kylie recalled to GMA of the now-famous moment. “And then the second and third time he did it, I was like, ‘I’m gonna need you to get back in because the poor cops that are out front trying to keep the chaos at a minimum, are, you’re making their jobs harder.’ So at first, I was all for it. And then I had to try and reel him back in.”

All eyes will be on the Kelce crew and Swift when Travis plays in Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.