Donna Kelce has equal love for her NFL sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, but her grandchildren might be her biggest gift.

Ahead of her sons’ Super Bowl LVII face-off in February 2023, Donna joked that she was cheering a little harder for Jason because he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, made her a grandmother.

“I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll leave it at that,” she teased on the Today show before Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that she wishes she could “spend more time” with Jason’s three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. “When I’m with them, I’m in the moment. I want to do what they’re doing,” she gushed. “I want to build blocks, try to be as active as I possibly can and be attentive to what they’re doing and know that I value their time and I value who they are.”

Scroll down to see Donna’s sweetest moments with her granddaughters over the years: