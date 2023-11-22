Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Grandma Donna Kelce’s Sweetest Moments With NFL Son Jason Kelce’s 3 Daughters

By
Donna Kelce Sweetest Grandparent Moments With Son Jason Kelce 3 Daughters
5
Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Donna Kelce has equal love for her NFL sons, Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, but her grandchildren might be her biggest gift.

Ahead of her sons’ Super Bowl LVII face-off in February 2023, Donna joked that she was cheering a little harder for Jason because he and his wife, Kylie Kelce, made her a grandmother.

“I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll leave it at that,” she teased on the Today show before Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat Jason’s Philadelphia Eagles.

Donna Kelce s Sweetest Moments With Sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Related: Donna Kelce’s Sweetest Moments With NFL Sons Travis and Jason Kelce

Donna exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2023 that she wishes she could “spend more time” with Jason’s three girls, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett. “When I’m with them, I’m in the moment. I want to do what they’re doing,” she gushed. “I want to build blocks, try to be as active as I possibly can and be attentive to what they’re doing and know that I value their time and I value who they are.”

Dyson

Deal of the Day

There's a Seriously Rare Dyson Airwrap Deal Hiding at Amazon Right Now View Deal

Scroll down to see Donna’s sweetest moments with her granddaughters over the years:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Donna Kelce
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

More Stories